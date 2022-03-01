ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals Add Offensive Line Help in Latest Mock Draft

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI — The NFL Draft is less than two months away, which means it's officially mock draft season.

We'll have our own mocks soon, but we're also going to highlight some of the best ones from draft season, starting with Zach Patraw's latest mock at NFL Draft Bible.

Patraw has the Bengals taking offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann from Central Michigan.

"He (Raimann) has very good foot quickness and length to protect the pocket," Patraw wrote. "Anchor is very solid to maintain his balance and hold off edge rushers consistently. Impressive, but not surprising, straight-line speed when advancing up the second level seeking linebackers to block at the second level. Demonstrates explosion and power as a vertical run blocker."

Age is a big factor for Raimann. He'll be 25-years-old in September. Can he quickly adjust to life in the NFL after playing at Central Michigan?

It doesn't help that he's only played offensive tackle for two seasons. He was a tight end before an injury forced him to transition to the offensive line.

Raimann has plenty of traits NFL teams look for, but it would be foolish to expect him to be a day one starter.

