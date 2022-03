Alabama put up eight runs on the Troy Trojans today, on the back of a phenomenal pitching performance by senior right-handed pitcher Jacob McNairy. McNairy was the true star of today's game, allowing one hit, zero runs, zero walks, and striking out seven batters in seven innings pitched. He had a perfect game rolling until Troy's first baseman William Sullivan got a single in left-center in the top of the seventh inning.

TROY, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO