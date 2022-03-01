ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Want your property taxes reduced in 2022 See if you qualify

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — You might qualify for some property tax relief.

Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction program reduces property taxes on an eligible homeowner’s primary Idaho residence and up to one acre of land by as much as $1,500.

The Tax Commission administers the program, but you apply through your county assessor's office. You can get an application for property tax reduction on the Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov or from your county assessor. File the application with your county assessor by Monday, April 18. Applicants must apply every year.

You might qualify for a property tax reduction if all of these are true:

  • You’re an Idaho resident.
  • You own and occupy your home or mobile home, and the value doesn’t exceed a limit set by law that will be calculated in June 2022.
  • Your total 2021 income, after deducting medical expenses, was $32,230 or less.
  • You’re any of the following as of January 1, 2022:
    • 65 or older
    • Former POW or hostage
    • Motherless or fatherless child under 18
    • Blind
    • Widow(er)
    • Disabled as recognized by the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, Federal Civil Service, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), or a public employment system not covered by these agencies
    • Veteran with a 10% or more service-connected disability or receiving a VA pension for a nonservice-connected disability. (You might qualify if your disability application is being processed or appealed.)

