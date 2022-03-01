DISNEY DISASTER: Phone Hold Times Top Five Hours

It’s An Incompetent World, After All…

A recent call to Disney World in Orlando took nearly 5 hours for a representative to answer. Disney is not commenting on call center issues affecting operations in Orlando.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Calling the Walt Disney World Resort once evoked a feeling of happiness, where a simple thing like a ticket change or resort reservation request brought a few seconds of Disney music and a helpful “cast member” representative.

But those calls now are time-consuming, ill-will promoting, and ultimately lead to a training-challenged representative who has no idea what they’re doing. Even Disney apparently has customer service issues still reverberating from the peak of COVID.

After receiving several tips from unhappy readers who experienced excessive hold times, BocaNewsNow.com called the customer service line in Orlando to see what would happen. There was no way, we figured, that the reported two hour waits were real.

They weren’t. Our wait was just shy of five hours before someone answered the phone at 407-939-2273, the direct line for ticket sales and reservations. “Why,” you ask, “would anyone call instead of just going online?” Excellent question. The answer: Disney has made certain ticket-related functions impossible to complete online.

“Leave it to Disney,” wrote one frustrated reader. “They perfected the virtual long line experience. You have all the fun of waiting in an exceptionally long line, but from home.”

Disney Media Relations did not respond to a request for information from BocaNewsNow.com. It is unclear why waits are so long. Several Disney-focused “chat” boards discuss the ongoing waits and suggest they have been growing since November.

Consumer experts say anyone waiting for more than an hour about a ticket issue should “screen shot” their phone showing the wait time, then dispute the charge with your credit card company. Certainly listening to “It’s A Small World After All” 217 times over five hours is grounds for a dispute to ruled in favor of the consumer.

The article DISNEY DISASTER: Phone Hold Times Top Five Hours appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .