ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EXCLUSIVE: Kara Trousdale Joins Beautycounter as Chief Commercial Officer

By Ryma Chikhoune
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqyod_0eSbrDDo00

Click here to read the full article.

Beautycounter, an early “clean” beauty proponent, has tapped Kara Trousdale as chief commercial officer, WWD has learned.

Trousdale was previously at Amazon for eight years, most recently serving as chief marketing officer for Amazon Fashion since September 2021.

More from WWD

At Beautycounter, the executive will aim to widen accessibility of “clean” beauty as she oversees the brand’s omnichannel model, focusing on scaling retail and e-commerce.

“As a longtime customer and admirer of the business, I am thrilled to join Beautycounter as chief commercial officer,” Trousdale said in a statement. “It’s an exciting time to work in beauty. Consumers are demanding safer products and greater transparency, and Beautycounter is leading on both fronts. I’m honored to have the opportunity to help grow this mission-driven business that puts the health of its consumers and the planet first.”

The new appointment comes at a time when Beautycounter — based in Santa Monica, Calif. — is valued at no less than $1 billion, as secured as part of its partnership with The Carlyle Group in April 2021.

“Kara’s innovative approach to brand expansion coupled with her passion for Beautycounter’s mission make her the perfect fit for the chief commercial officer role,” Beautycounter founder Gregg Renfrew said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with Kara in this next phase of our growth.”

Renfrew has stepped into a new chapter at the company with the role of executive chair, “to deepen her focus on advocacy, community engagement and brand innovation,” according to Beautycounter.

Marc Rey took over as chief executive officer in February, as reported by WWD .

“Kara is an exceptional business strategist with an impressive track record of growing brands, having a deep, nuanced understanding of the needs of the modern consumer,” Rey said in a statement. “She will be an incredible asset to our team as we continue to accelerate the growth of the business.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Jill Scalamandre Joins Beekman 1802 as CEO

Click here to read the full article. Beekman 1802, the skin care brand acquired by Eurazeo late last year, has named a new chief executive officer. Jill Scalamandre, the CEW chairwoman who most recently helmed Buxom and BareMinerals, is joining the company as CEO.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas Scalamandre, who counts companies of varied size — from Fekkai and Prada to Coty Inc. and Shiseido — sees the most opportunity for the brand in international expansion and brand awareness. “We just started with Ulta, and...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Winnie Harlow Launches Cay Skin

Click here to read the full article. Winnie Harlow has launched Cay Skin. The beauty brand — two-and-a-half years in the making — is focused on skin care, specifically sunscreen.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas “I’ve tried it all,” Harlow, 27, said of the product category. “I have worn sunscreen my whole life, especially having vitiligo and being from the Caribbean. My parents have always slathered sunscreen on me, you know, so it was something that was really dear to me and true to me.” The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Beauty Entrepreneur Tova Borgnine Dies at 80

Click here to read the full article. Pioneering beauty entrepreneur Tova Borgnine, 80, died Feb. 26. Her passing was announced on Borgnine’s social media accounts. The cause of death is not known at this time.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Remembering the People We Lost in 2021 “With a halo of heaven, she captured our hearts, minds and senses giving us a signature that shared our beauty,” read the statement. “With an eye for detail and design her jewelry brought sparkle to each and every day. With her stories, we took a journey...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Mark Stroman, Early Fox Network Employee and Advertising Executive, Dies at 58

Click here to read the full article. Mark Gage Stroman, the entertainment advertising strategist who was an early hire at the fledging Fox Broadcasting Co., died Feb. 22 due to complications from COVID. He was 58. Stroman, who most recently served as chief marketing officer of Spin Media, had a long career in advertising and marketing. After beginning his career at KOFY-TV in San Francisco, where he was born and raised, Stroman was hired as one of the original 35 employees for the Fox Broadcasting Co. team when Rupert Murdoch boldly launched the nation’s fourth broadcast network in 1986. During his 16-year tenure...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Elordi
Person
Lori Harvey
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Wears Cutout Saint Laurent Dress at ‘The Batman’ Screening

Click here to read the full article. Zoë Kravitz looked to her signature standout style at the London screening of “The Batman.” The actress, who has worked with YSL Beauty since 2016, wore a custom Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello, the design house’s creative director, for the premiere event Wednesday night. The custom black dress was designed with a tulip border and cutouts. She paired the look with Saint Laurent leather mules and pearl earrings.More from WWDPhotos from 'The Batman' London ScreeningCelebrities Wearing Pantone's Fall 2022 Colors'Pam & Tommy' Red Carpet Photos Kravitz attended “The Batman” screening alongside her costar Robert...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fashion#Wwd Burberry Hosts#The Beauty Transformation#The Carlyle Group
Laredo Morning Times

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Wedding Dress Weighed 95 Pounds — and Required Five People to Get Her Zipped In

Classic glamour was costume designer Caroline Duncan’s goal when building the wardrobe for Jennifer Lopez, who plays global pop star Kat Valdez in “Marry Me.” In the Universal Pictures film, in theaters Feb. 11, Kat is one-half of a mega-celebrity couple and engaged to Bastian, played by singer Maluma. The two plan to get married onstage and stream their nuptials around the world while performing the titular hit single.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Zendaya Wears The Valentino Pink Dress To Die For

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For spring/summer 2022, Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli refashioned five dresses from the house vaults to kick off his Valentino Archive project. But...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Glamour

Surprise! Zendaya Wore Two Stunning Looks for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards

It’s never a surprise when Zendaya kills a red-carpet look with her fashion partner in crime Law Roach, but what about two?. On February 26, Zendaya virtually attended the 2022 NAACP Image Awards after being nominated for outstanding actress in a motion picture for her role in Malcolm and Marie. Roach, who has been styling the Emmy-winning actor for years, shared a clip of Zendaya strutting her stuff in a sparkling haute couture minidress and matching coat from Valentino.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

Kimora Lee Simmons' estranged Goldmans banker husband Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist' who 'uses people,' says lawyer for co-worker on trial for his part in a multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme

Ex-Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist,' a defense lawyer has claimed in the sensational Wall Street trial into his colleague's alleged multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme. Leissner, the estranged husband of fashion model and reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons, was allegedly 'married to two different women at the...
CELEBRITIES
Press Democrat

Kathryn Kates, actress of ‘Seinfeld’ babka fame, dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, who appeared as a counterwoman in two memorable scenes from “Seinfeld” involving baked goods in short supply — chocolate babkas and marble rye bread — and racked up numerous screen credits over nearly 50 years, died on Jan. 22 at her brother’s home in Lake Worth, Florida. She was 73.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Scarlett Johansson Covers Herself In Nothing But A White Sheet For Sexy New Jewelry Ad

Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous while posing for eye-catching photos while relaxing in bed and flaunting a ring and multiple bracelets from David Yurman. Scarlett Johansson, 37, is looking amazing in her latest ad pics! The actress posed as one of David Yurman’s first celebrity ambassadors for the jewelry brand’s “Come Closer” campaign and showed off her sexy side while she was at it. In one of the eye-catching photos, she is in bed with nothing but a white sheet wrapped around her as she stares into the camera with a serious look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Sleek in a Striped Tank Dress With an Oversized Cutout and Brown Slouchy Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum gives patterned ensembles another try. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host shared a photoset to Instagram Wednesday that showed the model posing and enjoying some time with nature while dressed up in an eye-catching outfit. Klum slipped into a striped dress from Dundas that featured a yellow and black design. The garment had a sleek back cutout that gave the piece some dimension. She accessorized with gold earrings that added a little pop to her attire. She let her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Wears Custom Oscar de la Renta at ‘The Batman’ New York City Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Zoë Kravitz gave a nod to her Catwoman character with a high-fashion moment at the New York City premiere of “The Batman.” The actress attended the premiere Tuesday night wearing a custom black velvet lace-up Oscar de la Renta gown with a cat-shaped bustier, which paid homage to Kravitz’s Catwoman character in the latest version of the DC Comics movie. Kravitz kept the look minimum outside of the gown, pairing the dress with delicate rings and earrings.More from WWDPhotos from 'The Batman' New York City PremierePhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleRed Carpet Photos from the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 awards season got off to yet another unusual start, with much of the early awards schedule being thrown off course due to the Omicron variant’s force in January. Usually in late January, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, now in its 28th year, were held Sunday in Los Angeles and marked a return to the red carpet for many of this year’s biggest stars in both film and television, including Lady Gaga, for “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos,” Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show” and more. And, of course,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

20K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy