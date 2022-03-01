ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia takes off the air two stations critical of Ukraine invasion

By Dominick Mastrangelo
 1 day ago
Russian officials have reportedly taken off the air a pair of news organizations that had been criticizing the country's invasion of Ukraine

Russia's state media watchdog has been ordered to restrict access to independent television channel Dozhd TV and liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy, the AFP news agency reported on Tuesday, with officials accusing the outlets of broadcasting "deliberately false information" about its military efforts in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has repeatedly sought to spread propaganda about why it has invaded Ukraine, ordering state media not to refer to the ongoing attacks in Ukraine as a "war" and falsely suggesting Ukraine and NATO-allied countries are the aggressors in the conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said Russian forces had attacked Kyiv's main broadcasting tower so that “the enemy can spread [disinformation]” to “destabilize the situation” in the war-torn Eastern European country.

Meanwhile, broadcasters in the United States are facing sharp pressure to stop carrying Russian-sponsored programming amid the ongoing effort from the Kremlin to paint Russia as a liberating force.

"While the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, however, it does not prevent private actors from exercising sound, moral judgment," the National Association of Broadcasters said in a statement on Tuesday. "While we know that airings of such programs are extremely limited, we believe that our nation must stand fully united against misinformation and for freedom and democracy across the globe."

In Russia, hundreds of people protesting the invasion have been arrested in recent days as fighting continues in and around Ukraine's largest cities, with Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening Western nations that give arms or aid to the Ukrainian resistance with consequences "you have never seen."

The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
Vladimir Putin
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
The Independent

Ukraine: Turkey says it cannot block Russian warships from the Black Sea

Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that allows vessels to return to their home base, the Turkish foreign minister has said. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to block Russian warships from passing through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits which lead to the Black Sea, after Moscow on Thursday launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine from land, air and sea.Russian forces landed at Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports as part of the invasion.Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the...
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
Telegraph

How likely is nuclear war with Russia and what weapons do they hold?

Vladimir Putin raised the spectre of a nuclear war this week after reminding the West of Russia’s powerful arsenal as he declared his intent to invade Ukraine. "Whoever tries to hinder us should know that Russia's response will be immediate,” Mr Putin said in his address to the nation. And it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history," he added in a veiled threat.
