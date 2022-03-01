ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Gets Career Advice From Lionel Richie During ‘American Idol’ Audition: Watch

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0Bvk_0eSbr9m900

Click here to read the full article.

On Sunday (Feb. 27)’s episode of American Idol , Aretha Franklin ’s legacy was front and center. The late singer’s 15-year-old granddaughter, Grace, took the stage in front of Lionel Richie , Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

With it being her national debut, Grace did her best to amaze the judges with her personal renditions of Lauryn Hill’s “Killing Me Softly.” However, her nerves were noticeable, as pointed out by Richie and Bryan. They felt her performance was “subdued.”

More from VIBE.com

As she sang her grandmother’s ballad, “Ain’t No Way,” her confidence shined through considering the close relationship the two shared. Though Bryan and Richie both said no to Grace moving onto the next round, the former Commodore quoted the Queen of Soul saying, “Her line was, ‘If you’re not ready for me baby, don’t come near me.'”

The men felt Grace needed to put some time and work into elevating her vocal range and abilities. However, Perry believed that this was the right moment for Grace to begin her career and was the only one willing to move her onto the next round. “I’m sure Aretha wasn’t Aretha when she walked into the room, but somebody said, ‘Yes, I wanna work with you. I wanna develop you. You got something,'” Perry exclaimed.

With the judges in disagreement, Perry ended up walking out of the room, but Richie begged Grace to “trust” their decisions. “Go back and put the shyness behind you and the voice in front of you, you are going to be something amazing,” he said to her.

Watch Grace Franklin’s full audition above.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her 11th Child

Click here to read the full article. Aside from Nick Cannon, Keke Wyatt is definitely someone who took the scripture, “Be fruitful and multiply” literally. The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 20) to share the news that she and her husband of nearly four years, Zackariah Darring, are expecting their second child together, her 11th. In a touching post with all their children wearing their respective “Big Brother/Sister” T-shirts, the Soul Sista singer wrote, “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch! Our other...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lori Harvey Surprised Michael B. Jordan For Valentine’s Day In The Most Creative Way

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood “it” couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan always find the cutest ways to show their love for one another. Last Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey, who he affectionately calls “Turtle,” and gifted her a stuffed turtle of her own along with a turtle-themed diamond bracelet. So, naturally, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey had to one-up her romantic boyfriend by surprising him in the most abstract way one could imagine. Known for his love of video games, the Journal for Jordan actor was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he approached...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mo’Nique Breaks Silence With TS Madison: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Mo’Nique sat down with TV personality, Ts Madison, on Wednesday (Feb. 16) on her FOX Soul show, Turnt Out with TS Madison. In a rare appearance, the Precious star spoke on the ongoing lawsuit she has against Netflix and explained the ordeal between herself, Oprah, and Tyler Perry. Mo’Nique filed a lawsuit against the streaming service in November 2019, citing “pay discrimination” after they offered her $500,000 for a standup comedy special. Without choosing to negotiate further, it was later revealed they offered Amy Schumer $13 million for her comedy special, thus propelling Mo’Nique’s point....
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Aretha Franklin's Family Disappointed Over Jennifer Hudson's Oscar Snub

All Aretha Franklin's family's asking is for the Motion Picture Academy to show Jennifer Hudson a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T ... and its failure to even nominate her isn’t sitting well with them. Aretha’s niece, Sabrina Owens, tells TMZ she’s disappointed about the Oscar snub because she feels JH did a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Aretha Franklin
StyleCaster

Mary J. Blige’s Net Worth Makes it Easy to See Why She’s the ‘Queen’ of Hip-Hop Soul

Fans may be wondering about Mary J. Blige‘s net worth—especially now that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is getting her own documentary. So, what’s the 4-11 on how much Mary J. Blige makes these days? We’ll get into that below and much more soon, but first, here’s what to know about Blige’s career thus far. The Bronx-born star got her start in the industry in the 1990s. The “Real Love” singer and rapper has since released 13 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Alongside her music career, Blige is also an actress. Beginning in the early 2000s, Blige...
NFL
bravotv.com

Nene Leakes Went TV Official with Her BF and Here's Why Garcelle Beauvais Was There For It

Nene Leakes is spending her week guest co-hosting on the talk show, The Real, alongside co-hosts The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais, Loni Love, and Adrienne Houghton, and she brought a special guest along for one of the episodes. Nene was joined by her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, as the February 9 episode closed out. The moment was shared to the show's Twitter account, along with the caption: "Caught the show today? Guest co-host Nene Leakes was here, and we even got to meet her new boo, Yoni Sioh!"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Commodore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

How Al Roker reflected on 'miracle' baby news with wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts make parenthood look easy but it was a challenging journey to get where they are. The couple share Nick, 19, and Leila, 23, together and also daughter, Courtney, 34, from his previous marriage to Alice Bell. However, Al and Deborah had trouble conceiving and at...
SCIENCE
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
blavity.com

Heartwarming Picture Shows Jermaine Dupri Walking Da Brat Down The Aisle At Her Wedding

Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat proved their timeless friendship still stands after the producer walked the "Funkdafied" rapper down the aisle at her wedding on Tuesday. According to People, Da Brat exchanged vows with her fiance Jesseca "Judy" Dupart in a fairy-tale-like ceremony. The Brat Loves Judy couple arrived to the ceremony in horse-drawn carriages before walking down the aisle to Luther Vandross' "Here and Now." Dupart chose to walk with her brother Damon Dupart Sr.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Mo’Nique Says She Recorded Tyler Perry Expressing Regret Over How He Treated Her

Mo’Nique has shared more details about her highly publicized beef with some of Hollywood’s biggest players. During a recent appearance on Turnt Out with TS Madison, the 54-year-old actress/comedian was asked about her years-long claims about being “blackballed.” Mo’Nique previously called out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Lee Daniels alleging they tarnished her career after she declined to participate in the Precious awards campaign.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy