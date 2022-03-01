ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Guillermo del Toro Puts Academy on Blast: ‘This Is Not the Year’ to Reformat Oscars

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNefG_0eSbr67y00

Click here to read the full article.

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro became the first director to openly speak out about the Academy’s decision to make changes to the live Oscar ceremony on March 27.

Del Toro, who was awarded the Filmmaking Achievement Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards on Monday, delivered a speech in front of an audience including Denis Villeneuve, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon M. Chu and Sian Heder. During his remarks, he recognized the collaborative efforts of filmmaking, saying, “We do them together and people make them with us. They risk everything and make the day a miracle.”

Del Toro then called out the Academy and their decision to pre-tape several artisans awards and edit them into the live broadcast. The awards for documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live action short and sound will be handed out at 4 p.m., before the ceremony. Del Toro commented on the”If any year was the year to think about it, this is not the year not to hear their names live at the Oscars. This is the year to sing and do it live.”

Speaking to the pandemic, Del Toro said more than anything, as storytelling animals, “We need shelter, food, medicine and stories.” He added, “2021 was a fucking great year for movies.”

Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” is up for four Academy Awards, including best picture, cinematography, costume design and production design.

He is not the only one to decry the decision. In a statement, the American Cinema Editors said, “We are deeply disappointed by the Academy’s decision to alter the way certain categories, including film editing, will be presented in the Oscars telecast.”

The statement continues, “It sends a message that some creative disciplines are more vital than others. Nothing could be further from the truth, and all who make movies know this. As a group of artists wholly dedicated to advancing the art and prestige of film editing, we passionately believe that editing — and all other creative disciplines that are part of the collaborative art of filmmaking — should be treated equally. Our contributions to that collaboration may sometimes appear invisible, but they are undeniable. We hope that film editors and other artists affected by this change will be honored and celebrated with the passion, dignity and inclusion they deserve.”

The Set Decorators of America also condemned the decision, saying, “We are all diminished by this action.”

Watch del Toro’s full speech below:

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Warner Bros. Says It Never Promised ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Would Be Only in Theaters

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. argues in new court filings that it never agreed to an exclusively theatrical release for “The Matrix Resurrections,” and that Village Roadshow still owes $112.5 million in production expenses on the project. The studio is responding to a lawsuit filed last week, in which Village Roadshow alleged that Warner Bros. had breached its co-financing agreement by releasing the film simultaneously on HBO Max. Village Roadshow accused Warner Bros. of deliberately sabotaging the film’s box office in order to drive subscribers to the streaming service. Scarlett Johansson made a nearly identical argument in her...
MOVIES
Variety

Visual Effects Society to Present Guillermo del Toro with VES Award for Creative Excellence – Film News In Brief

Click here to read the full article. The Visual Effects Society will present Guillermo del Toro with VES Award for Creative Excellence on March 8. del Toro will be honored for his consummate artistry and expansive storytelling that blends iconic visual effects and unforgettable narrative. Harnessing his intuitive vision, del Toro has created a distinctive cinematic style mixing the world of monster movies, comic books and exuberant visuals straight from his imagination. “Guillermo is a fiercely inventive storyteller, who has pushed the boundaries of filmmaking,” said VES Board Chair Lisa Cooke. “An exemplary talent, he has consistently elevated not just the technical...
MOVIES
Variety

Kirk Baily, ‘Salute Your Shorts’ Actor, Dies at 59

Click here to read the full article. Kirk Baily, the actor best known for his role as dim-witted camp counselor Kevin “Ug” Lee on the early Nickelodeon sitcom “Salute Your Shorts,” died Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. His domestic partner, Ranjani Brow, confirmed that he died after battling lung cancer. He was 59. Baily got his start as a sound coordinator for the 1988 cult classic “Killer Klowns From Outer Space,” before he was cast in “Salute Your Shorts,” which premiered in 1991. Created by Steve Slavkin and based on a book of the same name he wrote with Thomas Hill,...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Popculture

Long-Delayed Johnny Depp Movie Finally Hits Theaters

A long-delayed Johnny Depp movie has finally hit theaters, one year after it was initially scheduled to premiere. Deadline reports that Minamata, a biopic about famed photojournalist Eugene Smith, is opening in about two dozen cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. In the film, Depp portrays Smith, who took his final Life magazine assignment in 1971, which took him across the Pacific Ocean to Japan, where through his photographs he exposed decades of terrible misconduct by a large chemical company.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Las Vegas#Film Star
thecinemaholic.com

Reacher Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ novel series, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller show ‘Reacher’ centers around the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who visits the rural Georgia town of Margrave. A casual visit takes a wild turn when he gets involved in a series of murders. The crime series progresses through Reacher’s attempts to find the truth behind the murders that include a personal loss.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Frozen Actor Apologizes After His Kids Become Obsessed With Encanto's We Don't Talk About Bruno: "I Understand Now"

For the first time in 26 years, a Disney song has topped the charts. Encanto hit Disney+ in December, and the animated movie has become a huge hit. Not only did the new film win the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, but its song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," is the first song since Aladdin's "A Whole New World" to reach number one on the Billboard charts. Last month, the song surpassed Frozen's "Let It Go," and one star from the 2013 movie has some apologies to make. Josh Gad, who is known for voicing Olaf the snowman, paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live and admitted his kids' obsession with 'We Don't Talk About Bruno" has finally made him understand why parents grew to hate "Let It Go."
MOVIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Watch Samuel L. Jackson in the Trailer for the Dementia Drama 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

After 40 years on screen, Samuel L. Jackson is starring in his first TV series. The 73-year-old actor plays a man suffering from dementia in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In anticipation of the six-part series’ March debut, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer, giving audiences a look at the moving adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel.
CELEBRITIES
Action News Jax

Alan Ladd Jr., who won Oscar for ‘Braveheart,’ greenlighted ‘Star Wars,’ dead at 84

Alan Ladd Jr., who won an Academy Award as producer of “Braveheart” and greenlighted “Star Wars” during the 1970s, died Wednesday, his daughter said. He was 84. Ladd died at his Los Angeles home, his daughter, Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the documentary “Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies,” wrote on the film’s Facebook page. No cause was given, according to the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVGuide.com

Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy