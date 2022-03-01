ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cam Reddish talks Knicks workload: 'I'm not too worried about my minutes'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfoJH_0eSbqfdP00

Cam Reddish has logged at least 12 minutes in seven of the Knicks’ last eight games, but it still isn’t as much playing time as many expected the 22-year-old to have when New York traded for him in January.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has continuously affirmed that playing time will be earned, and adding players to a rotation is hard because it means someone will have to be taken out. But Derrick Rose could be out for the season, Kemba Walker is already done for the year, and many want to see the freefalling Knicks take the rest of the season to develop their youth, including Reddish.

But the former 10 th overall pick says he isn’t sweating his current workload.

“I just be in the gym,” Reddish told reporters on Tuesday. “I feel like the rest will handle itself. I’m not too worried about my minutes at this moment. I know what I’m capable of doing on the floor.

“When my time comes, I’ll be ready. I’m not stressed about my minutes at this moment.”

Reddish logged 16 minutes of work in each of the past two games, shooting 50 percent from the field in that span. Over his last six games, he is shooting 43 percent of the field in 14.5 minutes per game. It still isn’t the level of playing time many fans would like to see, but Reddish feels that the slightly increased workload is helping him find more of a rhythm on the court.

“I’m trying to work my way in and just try to make the right play, really,” Reddish said. “Not trying to force too much. But yeah, I feel like the last few games have been a good place to start.”

Knicks fans have not stopped in their pleas to see more of Reddish and the rest of the New York youngsters, and while Reddish has tried to keep his mind off of his playing time, he hasn’t been able to tune out the demand from the fanbase.

“I see it everywhere. I can’t not see it,” Reddish said. “But I try to just stay grounded. I appreciate the love, I really do. But I’m just trying to be ready.”

