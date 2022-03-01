Former state Rep. Hattersley running for Florida CFO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former state Rep. Adam Hattersley filed paperwork Tuesday to seek the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Hattersley served in the state House for one term before leaving office to run for Congress in 2020. He lost the Democratic primary for the seat eventually won by now former U.S. Rep. Ross Spano.

Hattersley, 43, or Riverview, is a small business owner who served as a Navy officer. Rising insurance costs were the focus of a video he tweeted to announce the campaign.

The chief financial officer is one of three independently elected Cabinet positions, along with the attorney general and agriculture commissioner. The chief financial officer is the watchdog of the state’s finances, overseeing millions of financial transactions and paying millions of state bills.

The position also oversees cemeteries, hands out licenses to insurance companies, investigates insurance fraud, serves as the fire marshal, oversees workers compensation insurance and serves as a consumer advocate on insurance and banking issues.