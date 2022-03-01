Sunny days continue before next slight rain chances creep in

TONIGHT: Early morning pockets of drizzle cleared out well before the AM commute this Wednesday morning. It was quite pleasant across the Ohio Valley. There was a bit more cloud cover early on then it gradually cleared out with high pressure nearby. The sunshine was around for most of the afternoon as we held on to Spring-like conditions. High temperatures today got into the mid 50s once again. We will briefly revert to colder days to the end the work-week. Tonight, an approaching cold front is expected to pass later on into early Thursday morning, bringing with it brief chances for rain showers and the potential for a few isolated pockets of flurries. This will be cleared out by the morning commute tomorrow. Warmer air the past several days will not allow much accumulation. Patchy slick spots and morning fog is possible tomorrow morning, just give yourself a few extra minutes to arrive to your final destination safely.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO