Sunny days continue before next slight rain chances creep in

KHOU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first week of March is shaping up...

www.khou.com

KFOR

We’re FINALLY Turning the Corner to GREAT Weather

We’ve spent the past 100+ Hours across the state below freezing with the freezing rain, sleet and ice. We’ll be below freezing this morning, but around noon we will see temps go above freezing,. We’ll see cloudy skies with highs today in the upper-30’s to low-40’s....
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
WNEM

Scattered snow & mix this evening, drying out Thursday

Good Wednesday evening! We hope you've had a great week, you made it to the halfway point. After a quiet start to the week and a flip over to March and the start of Meteorological Spring, it's only fitting that some areas may see a few snowflakes for tonight. For those ready to move on from the winter season, don't worry. Any snow that's out there this evening should be pretty minor compared to some of our events recently.
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters watching out for a big storm next week

A major shift in the weather pattern for the eastern United States will bring above-normal temperatures next week, as heat eases in the West along with some much-needed moisture. However, the pattern transition won’t come without consequences. A big storm will take shape in the nation’s midsection along the stark temperature contrast. Some places could get snow while others could face an outbreak of severe weather.
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow on the horizon

Snow could fall late Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said. Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 55. Lows will drop to 29 tonight. Thursday’s highs will climb to 50. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will drop to 24 that night. Rain, possibly some snow, could fall late Thursday. Under a half-inch of accumulation is expected.
WTRF

Colder air moves in for the morning commute Thursday

TONIGHT: Early morning pockets of drizzle cleared out well before the AM commute this Wednesday morning. It was quite pleasant across the Ohio Valley. There was a bit more cloud cover early on then it gradually cleared out with high pressure nearby. The sunshine was around for most of the afternoon as we held on to Spring-like conditions. High temperatures today got into the mid 50s once again. We will briefly revert to colder days to the end the work-week. Tonight, an approaching cold front is expected to pass later on into early Thursday morning, bringing with it brief chances for rain showers and the potential for a few isolated pockets of flurries. This will be cleared out by the morning commute tomorrow. Warmer air the past several days will not allow much accumulation. Patchy slick spots and morning fog is possible tomorrow morning, just give yourself a few extra minutes to arrive to your final destination safely.
