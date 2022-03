Since I put out my cautious piece on this stock, the shares have fallen about 7.5%. That's good, but they're not cheap enough yet. It's been just under 2 months since I put out my cautious piece on Polaris, Inc. (PII), and in that time, the shares have fallen about 7.5% against a loss of ~10% for the S&P 500. The company has released financial statements since, and I thought I'd check back in on Polaris because a stock trading at $107 is, by definition, less risky than that same stock when it was trading at $117. I'll try to determine whether the stock is a buy or not based on the most recent financial history here, and based on the current valuation. In addition, I wrote put options on this company a couple of months ago, and I'm absolutely dying to tell you how that trade worked out.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO