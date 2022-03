ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Results of a statewide study released this week show the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning loss in North Carolina Schools. The study conducted by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration looked at the difference in how students were expected to perform and how they actually performed. While national studies have been completed about learning loss during the pandemic, this is the first to look specifically at North Carolina students.

