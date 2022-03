COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball’s last two games encapsulate precisely how one should evaluate this team. The Buckeyes are good enough to beat anybody, but they also have just the right amount of flaws to lose to anybody. Beating Illinois last Thursday put them in a position to win its first Big Ten title since 2012. Losing to Maryland killed any chance of that happening while also jeopardizing a potential top-four seed in the conference tournament.

