Many big names return to Bay Hill, but we like a few guys who have remained under the radar. The Champion Course is dark and full of terrors. If you were to tell Daniel Berger that after his third-round last week, he would not have believed you. However, Berger learned the hard way on Sunday when he blew a five-shot lead in the final round to allow Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka and Kurt Kitayama back into the mix. It was neck-and-neck down the stretch, but it was Straka who outlasted his peers to bring home the first PGA Tour win for Austria during a final hole downpour.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO