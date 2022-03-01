The Sweet Reason A Restaurant's 'Closed' Sign Went Viral

Fans of Food Network personality Alton Brown have flocked to his live tours over the years, but sadly for them the current "Beyond the Eats" tour is his grand finale. Billed as a "culinary variety show," per the chef's "Alton Brown Live" website, "Beyond the Eats" will be his last such venture, despite its success. He recently told AL.com that he "always said" he'd do only three tours. Although he doesn't rule out doing the occasional live audience show in the future, he says he, "will never undertake something of this scope and scale," again. "I've got other stuff to do that I need to kind of move on to try to get done before I wrap up life on planet Earth, so to speak. So this is it," he says.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 HOURS AGO