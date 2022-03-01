Petoskey's Goelz honored with prestigious MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award

PETOSKEY — A lot of life comes down to making the most of opportunities, the ones that fall into our lap and the ones with challenging routes, which are bound to come sooner or later.

As simple as it gets, staying successful really comes down to a lemonade out of lemons deal to keep moving forward.

Like a lot of high school students over the past couple years, Will Goelz’s latter years at Petoskey High School were, in an essence, one giant lemon of a sequence of COVID shutdowns, virtual learning, cancelled traditional high school events and not knowing what was coming next.

That's not how they'll be remembered for Goelz, however, but rather as one sweet pitcher of lemonade, filled to the rim with championship trophies and academic accolades.

Through every challenge for Goelz, a new opportunity rose and was seized upon. It’s the kind of attitude and determination that now makes Goelz just the second Petoskey High School athlete to ever receive the Michigan High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Award.

The honor was announced last week by the MHSAA, with Goelz one of just 13 senior student athletes within Class A around the state receiving the award.

For Goelz, who has competed in four years of varsity skiing and two years of varsity tennis, it’s been all about taking opportunities as they come and running with them.

“I think being from somewhere a little more remote like Petoskey, it’s nice to take advantage of all the opportunities we have here and make the most of it,” said Goelz. “Seeing that come to reality has been fantastic.”

Over the last couple years, Goelz could have been like so many others and felt stymied by the COVID situation in schools. But, he instead saw it as an opportunity to make things work better for himself and his everyday schedule, shifting his focus to better his academics and athletic prowess.

“Believe it or not, the last two schools years I’ve had a total of three classes at the high school, just with online classes and dual-enrollment and things like that,” he said. “I think that’s been a pretty cool initiative that I’ve led for myself, being able to turn something that was forced by the pandemic, into an opportunity to give myself a little more flexibility to travel all over for ski races and being able to ski during a school day, while still being able to manage a similar level.”

Goelz has done a little more than manage, he’s excelled in every arena he’s put himself in. He holds a perfect 4.0 grade point average and nearly hit a perfect score on the SAT, scoring 1580 out of a possible 1600. He's also earned AP Scholar with Distinction and National Merit Scholarship commended scholar designations.

In athletics, he’s helped the Petoskey boys’ ski team to back to back skiing state titles and earned all-state honors in slalom and giant slalom along the way. He also had the Northmen back in the state finals this Monday and helped the Northmen tennis team to regional titles.

Beyond both academics and athletics, Goelz has served on the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation Youth Advisory Committee, has done three years of Key Club, served as vice president and is a National Honor Society member.

Across all divisions, 32 Scholar-Athlete honorees were selected and will later be recognized during the MHSAA boys basketball finals at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. After being one of 120 finalists from around the state, Goelz knew the honor wouldn’t just come handed out by the MHSAA.

“I was definitely hopeful for it,” he said. “I think going into it, I had kind of a unique situation too, where I have had all these difference experiences in sports through high school. I got to be one of the best in the state in skiing, then had the complete opposite where I’m starting something brand new with tennis and learning to love another sport.”

Through it all, academics still comes first, even before the skies meet his boots.

“The academics side of things has always come first,” he said. “It has to be a precursor to everything I do athletically, but when it comes down to it, sports and skiing in particular are things I love to do and it’s been a huge part of my life for so long now, that I’ve forced myself to keep up. It’s kind of a never-ending struggle during the school year, but I just find a way to make do. Fortunately there’s a really great community around the sport and everyone is looking out for each other.”

Goelz is the first PHS student to receive the MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award since David Paquette did so in 2018. This past fall, the two got to connect in Boston where Paquette attends Harvard and Goelz was able to take a campus tour with the former Northmen.

Paquette himself was also a former standout skier with Petoskey, one of a handful that Goelz used to follow and look up to before his own days of carrying the torch of excellence in the sport.

“Growing up, ski racing was always something I looked at and kind of admired,” said Goelz. “It’s been really cool to think back to 10 years ago when I’m looking up to the Petoskey team as it was then, to now putting the work in and realize the full outcome of that and being successful in it too has been really rewarding.”

Tennis comes as a different story for Goelz, who found out he wasn’t a cross country runner following his freshman season and wanted a new sport to turn to outside of ski season.

“I picked up a racket for the first time sophomore year,” said Goelz with a laugh. “That was really just me looking for a new challenge, wanting to shake things up a bit.”

There indeed came challenges that first season at No. 4 doubles, though he stuck to it and closed his final season with the team this past fall with a team regional title and regional flight championship at No. 4 doubles with teammate Blake Spurgeon, which came as the deciding match of regionals.

“That was cool being the last match to play and have it being the deciding match for the team,” added Goelz. “It was just awesome.”

Like his first years of skiing, a pandemic hitting during his high school years or any other hurdles he’s met in or out of the classroom over the years, tennis was just a new opportunity that started with Goelz staring down a lemon and eventually squeezing out perfect lemonade.

He’s not sure of his path ahead just yet, as he waits on prestigious universities and finds the situation that’ll fit his next challenge best, though he’s sure he’ll be ready for whatever opportunity comes.

“I think I’ve done that to the best of my abilities so far and I’m just really excited to take what I’ve learned into a totally new environment,” he added. “To take advantage of so many new things going on and just the opportunity to explore different subjects like I’ve already been doing.”

