ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Columnist J.M. Sorrell: Sprakkar Splendor

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMisogyny, part four. In a world where women experience equality as a norm, the focus on women’s issues and rights across the globe would not be an annual event held on just one day. Such a world would acknowledge women’s contributions on par with men’s successes....

www.gazettenet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

What does the Z mean on Russian tanks? The mysterious symbol explained

Mysterious symbols were painted on tanks ahead of Russia's attack on Ukraine – sparking several chilling theories as to why they are there.Experts have suggested that such markings are generally painted on vehicles before combat to avoid the opposition imitating the symbols. There have since been variations of the symbols, with 'Z' inside a triangle.Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank RUSI, told the outlet: "Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading. If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use...
MILITARY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How SLO County columnist and far-flung relatives are handling war worries

It seems wrong somehow, that while what could escalate into a major war is raging halfway around the globe, life as we know it here on the Central Coast keeps on keeping on. For many of us, emotions are fractured. We’re torn between fury, fear and hope, helplessness and a feeling of needing to do something, now please.
CAMBRIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Reid
Daily Messenger

A 'Challenge' faced with faith and perseverance

“I am so blessed to have lived long enough to have my hair turn gray and to have my youthful laughs be forever etched into deep grooves on my face. So many have never laughed, and so many have died before their hair could turn silver. As you get older, it is easier to be positive. You care less about what other people think. I don’t question myself anymore. I’ve even earned the right to be...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Variety

U.K.’s Performing Right Society Suspends Relationship With Russian Counterpart

Click here to read the full article. As more and more companies have cut ties with Russia in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, many have wondered why more music companies have not done the same. Early Tuesday, the U.K.’s performing rights organization, PRS for Music, said it has formally and immediately suspended its rights representation relationship with RAO, the Russian collecting society for musical works, “pending confirmation of its separation from the Russian Government and those individuals and companies on the sanctions lists. “We are also working with CISAC to consider the ongoing membership of Russian societies in the global...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Will Be Boys#Gender Equality#Iwd#The United Nations#Women S History Month#Congress
IndieWire

Disney CEO Addresses ‘Disappointment’ at Not Acknowledging Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Click here to read the full article. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek assured staff members on March 7 that the corporation “unequivocally” supports LGBTQ+ rights, despite donating to “Don’t Say Gay” bill backers for years. “I want to be crystal clear,” Chapek wrote in an internal memo shared with media outlets. “I and the entire leadership team unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities. And, we are committed to creating a more inclusive company — and world. We all share the same goal of a more tolerant, respectful world. Where we may differ is...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
heatworld

Royal shock: Meghan Markle sued over 'book of lies'

After making a show-stopping appearance at the glitzy NAACP Image Awards last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were brought back to earth with a bump when news emerged that Samantha Markle – Meghan’s half-sister – was suing the Duchess, claiming her sibling had launched a “premeditated campaign to destroy” her and her father’s reputation.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

FOMO is over. FOGO and FONO are our new social fears.

Here on day 5 million of the pandemic, some of us are getting a little antsy. Thanks to the internet, though, there are cute names for all the new kinds of anxiety that the pandemic has spawned. Judging by the number of memes they’ve inspired, FOGO (Fear of Going Out) and FONO (Fear of Normal), are pandemics in and of themselves. These acronyms may seem a bit playful to have any clinical validity, but many psychologists think that’s exactly why they can be a helpful way to understand our complicated emotional states.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy