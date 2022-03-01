ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shots fired incident prompts lockout at two Upstate schools

By Rob Jones
 1 day ago

Two Upstate schools went on lockout protocols Tuesday afternoon, after shots were fired in their general areas. The Laurens Police Department says shots were fired in the area of Pinehaven and West Main Street, witnesses reported that at least 4 rounds were fired.

The incident prompted lockouts at Laurens Middle and Morse Elementary schools. Police quickly took the armed suspect into custody and the lockouts were lifted after a period of less than 15 minutes. There's been no word yet from police on the identity of the suspect taken into custody or what led to the incident.

Laurens School District 55 says the lockouts were a precautionary measure and there was no imminent threat to faculty and students.

