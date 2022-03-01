ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDPH Director Dr. Ezike to step down March 14th

By John Clark
 1 day ago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker marked the end of the state’s mask mandate with a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

Pritzker announced the resignation of Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on March 14.

The governor paid special tribute to Ezike, issuing a proclamation declaring today Dr. Ngozi Ekie Day in the state.

“Dr. Ngozi Ezike has led the Illinois Department of Public Health for over three years, her tenure defined not only by her ability to provide the latest expertise and data, but also her empathy and compassion – becoming a beacon of stability for millions during a time of tremendous uncertainty,” said Pritzker.

“I have watched Dr. Ezike mourn the loss of every one of the 32,000 Illinoisans who have died from COVID-19. This pandemic is a collective trauma that has, for many, numbed their ability to comprehend death on a massive scale. Not Dr. Ezike. No number of sleepless nights and endless days could wear down her commitment to think first and foremost of Illinois’ most vulnerable,” he continued.

“It has been a great honor serving the people of Illinois as the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health,” said Ezike. “Being the state’s top doc during a global pandemic has been challenging to say the least, but it’s been an amazing journey to work with so many great public health professionals and leaders from all sectors.”

Amaal Tokars, PhD., who is currently the Assistant Director of IDPH will serve as interim director while a nationwide search is conducted to find a permanent replacement.

The update comes one day after Pritzker filed an updated revision of his Executive Order, which drops the mask mandate for indoor settings and public schools, as cases of COVID-19 infection continue to decline.

Pritzker asked residents to “treat each other with respect and compassion” regarding their personal decision whether to wear a mask or not, even though it is not required by a mandate.

Masks are still required in healthcare and congregate settings, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

And, since public transportation is under the auspices of the federal government, masks are still required on planes, trains, and buses.

Pritzker said 8 million Illinois residents are reported to be vaccinated against the virus.

“There is no metric that can predict the future,” Pritzker warned, saying mitigation measures may be needed if another, more virulent, or deadlier strain of the virus appears on the world stage.

Pritzker also paid compliments to healthcare workers who have “stretched themselves into superhumans” to care for those sickened by the virus.

