Global research community condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Nisha Gaind, Holly Else, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebuke against Russian science grows as the deadly conflict enters its sixth day. You have full access to this article via your institution. Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has unleashed an outpouring of condemnation from scientists and research organizations worldwide. Some organizations in Western nations have moved to quickly sever links...

www.nature.com

The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war latest news: Zelensky says Nato responsible for further deaths

Volodymyr Zelensky said Nato would be responsible for the deaths of Ukrainians due to its refusal to help Kyiv protect its skies from Russian warplanes.“All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said in a nighttime address. Nato turned down Mr Zelensky’s request for a no-fly zone to avoid being drawn into conflict with Russia but the Ukrainian president said the alliance “has given the green light” to an escalated Russian aerial campaign.Mr Zelensky earlier urged the world to “wake up”...
UPI News

Zelensky calls NATO 'weak' after alliance rejects Ukraine no-fly zone

March 4 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky called NATO "weak" during an address Friday after the alliance rejected a no-fly zone over Ukraine. "We believe that NATO countries have created a narrative that closing the skies over Ukraine would provoke Russia's direct aggression against NATO," Zelensky said in the televised address.
Nature.com

Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine is wrong and must stop

Nature stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian research community — and continues to support the global exchange of scholarly knowledge. You have full access to this article via your institution. In little over a week, many thousands of people have been killed as a result of Russia’s brutal invasion...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Occurrence of plasmid"‘mediated quinolone resistance genes in Pseudomonas aeruginosa strains isolated from clinical specimens in southwest Iran: a multicentral study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06128-4, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 3 for Aram Asareh Zadegan Dezfuli was incorrectly labelled as a present address. The correct affiliations are listed below. Infectious and Tropical Diseases Research Center, Health Research Institute, Ahvaz Jundishapur University...
Nature.com

This US Supreme Court case could derail Biden’s climate plan

Controversial lawsuit has put the US government’s ability to slash carbon emissions on the line. You have full access to this article via your institution. The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week in a controversial lawsuit that could deal yet another blow to President Joe Biden’s climate agenda. Depending on how the court rules, the lawsuit has the power not only to prevent the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from regulating future greenhouse-gas emissions, but also to potentially reshape other US agencies’ regulatory powers.
Nature.com

Geologically rapid aqueous mineral alteration at subfreezing temperatures in icy worlds

The most active icy worlds such as Europa or Enceladus are predicted to host extensive aqueous alteration driven by water"“rock interactions at elevated temperatures1,2,3. On the other hand, it is assumed that such alteration is kinetically inhibited at the subzero temperatures of other icy worlds, such as the mid-sized moons of Saturn and Uranus or trans-Neptunian objects1,4. Here we perform aqueous alteration experiments on a chondrite-analogue material (olivine) and find that chemical alteration processes are still efficient at temperatures as low as âˆ’20"‰Â°C, as the presence of an unfrozen water film still allows olivine to dissolve in partially frozen alkaline solutions. We infer that aqueous alteration may be enhanced by salts and ammonia present in icy worlds, and therefore remains a geologically rapid process even at subzero temperatures. Our results imply that the primary chondritic minerals in most icy bodies exceeding 400"“500"‰km in diameter will be completely altered to hydrous secondary minerals early in their evolutionary histories.
Nature.com

Expanding oesophageal cancer research and care in eastern Africa

The African Esophageal Cancer Consortium is a self-organized oesophageal cancer research consortium of more than 80 physicians and scientists working at ten sites in nine countries of eastern and southern Africa. We study the aetiology of this highly fatal cancer and are expanding the clinical capacity to improve cancer care.
Nature.com

Ultra-processed foods and cancer risk: from global food systems to individual exposures and mechanisms

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) have become increasingly dominant globally, contributing to as much as 60% of total daily energy intake in some settings. Epidemiological evidence suggests this worldwide shift in food processing may partly be responsible for the global obesity epidemic and chronic disease burden. However, prospective studies examining the association between UPF consumption and cancer outcomes are limited. Available evidence suggests that UPFs may increase cancer risk via their obesogenic properties as well as through exposure to potentially carcinogenic compounds such as certain food additives and neoformed processing contaminants. We identify priority areas for future research and policy implications, including improved understanding of the potential dual harms of UPFs on the environment and cancer risk. The prevention of cancers related to the consumption of UPFs could be tackled using different strategies, including behaviour change interventions among consumers as well as bolder public health policies needed to improve food environments.
Nature.com

Progress and prospects in magnetic topological materials

Magnetic topological materials represent a class of compounds with properties that are strongly influenced by the topology of their electronic wavefunctions coupled with the magnetic spin configuration. Such materials can support chiral electronic channels of perfect conduction, and can be used for an array of applications, from information storage and control to dissipationless spin and charge transport. Here we review the theoretical and experimental progress achieved in the field of magnetic topological materials, beginning with the theoretical prediction of the quantum anomalous Hall effect without Landau levels, and leading to the recent discoveries of magnetic Weyl semimetals and antiferromagnetic topological insulators. We outline recent theoretical progress that has resulted in the tabulation of, for the first time, all magnetic symmetry group representations and topology. We describe several experiments realizing Chern insulators, Weyl and Dirac magnetic semimetals, and an array of axionic and higher-order topological phases of matter, and we survey future perspectives.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Time trend and Bayesian mapping of multiple myeloma incidence in Sardinia, Italy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06745-z, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under subheading "Geographic map of MM incidence",. "These are: Arborea (9 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Padria (5 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Benetutti (8 cases,...
Nature.com

Vegetable and fruit intake and the risk of bladder cancer: Japan Public Health Center-based prospective study

Vegetable and fruit consumption may have a protective effect against several types of cancer. However, evidence suggesting that increased intake of vegetables and fruits, their subtypes, or the antioxidant nutrients they contain in abundance decreases the risk of bladder cancer is limited. Methods. This study included 80,952 participants from the...
Upworthy

People are creatively using sites like Etsy and Airbnb to get money directly to Ukrainians

As we watch the war in Ukraine from half a world away, many Americans wonder what they can do to help the Ukrainian people. There are standard NGOs and nonprofits, such as the Red Cross, Amnesty International and the International Rescue Committee, that are organizing aid to refugees inside and outside the country, of course. But not everyone feels good about putting their donation money into a big, pooled pot. Some people want to know exactly where their money is going and who it is helping.
AFP

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': South's military

North Korea fired at least one "unidentified projectile" on Saturday, South Korea's military said, the nuclear-armed country's ninth suspected weapons test this year. "North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without giving further details. Pyongyang carried out an unprecedented seven weapons tests in January, including of its most powerful missile since 2017, when leader Kim Jong Un baited then-US president Donald Trump with a spate of provocative launches. Diplomacy has languished ever since, and despite biting international sanctions, Pyongyang has doubled down on military development.
KHOU

'In Houston, we stand for freedom' | Mayor Turner condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Saturday issued a statement condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The statement reads in full below. “The City of Houston condemns the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and stands with the people of Ukraine against the on-going violence. Our global system is built on the principle of the sovereignty of nation states – a principle violated by Russia that has damaged our entire concept of international peace."
Nature.com

Daily briefing: The United States’s controversial China Initiative is over

The US will effectively terminate a programme that critics said unfairly targeted researchers of Chinese descent and ruined lives over tangential concerns. Plus, evidence that the Wuhan market was where the pandemic began and simple climate solutions. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello...
Nature.com

The hand grip force test as a measure of physical function in women with fibromyalgia

Previous studies have reported the presence of muscle weakness in women with fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) which is considered a risk factor for developing earlier disability and dependence during activities of daily life (ADL). We aimed to assess the relationship between hand grip force with sociodemographic, clinical, disease-specific, cognitive, and physical function variables in women with FMS. One hundred twenty-six women with FMS completed demographic (age, gender, height, weight, body mass index), pain-related (pain history, pain intensity at rest and during ADL), disease-specific severity (Fibromyalgia Impact Questionnaire -FIQ-S-, Fibromyalgia Health Assessment Questionnaire -FHAQ-, EuroQol-5D, Pain Catastrophizing Scale -PCS-, Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index-PSQI-, Pain Vigilance and Awareness Questionnaire -PVAQ-, and Central Sensitization Inventory -CSI-), psychological (Tampa Scale for Kinesiophobia, TKS-11; Pain Vigilance and Awareness Questionnaire, PVAQ; Pain Catastrophizing Scale, PCS), and physical function (hand grip force, and Timed Up and Go Test, TUG). Hand grip force was associated with height (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.273), BMI (r"‰="‰0.265), worst pain at rest (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.228), pain during ADL (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.244), TUG (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.406), FHAQ (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.386), EuroQol-5D (r"‰="‰0.353), CSI (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.321) and PSQI (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.250). The stepwise regression analysis revealed that 34.4% of hand grip force was explained by weight (6.4%), TUG (22.2%), and FHAQ (5.8%) variables. This study found that hand grip force is associated with physical function indicators, but not with fear-avoidance behaviors nor pain-related features of FMS. Hand grip force could be considered as an easy tool for identifying the risk of fall and poorer physical health status.
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
Nature.com

Density of invasive western honey bee (Apis mellifera) colonies in fragmented woodlands indicates potential for large impacts on native species

Feral Apis mellifera colonies are widespread globally and cause ecological impacts as pollinators and competitors for food and nesting opportunities. The magnitude of impact depends on their population density, but knowledge of this density is poor. We document feral A. mellifera colonies at 69 per km2 in fragmented Eucalyptus woodlands in Australia, exceeding estimates from elsewhere in the world, and matched only by one other Australian study. We surveyed 52.5Â ha of woodland patches with 357 nest boxes installed to provide nesting opportunities for threatened vertebrates. Our sites covered a region of more than 140Â km across with repeated surveys over 3 to 6Â years. We show that nest box use by feral A. mellifera colonies is influenced by box design (p"‰="‰0.042), with weak evidence for an interactive effect of type of vegetation at a site (woodland remnants vs. replanting) and woody cover within 500Â m (p"‰="‰0.091). At 69 colonies per km2, this density is equivalent to the recommended stocking of hives for pollination of some crops and is therefore likely to influence pollination and lead to competition with other flower visitors. Apis mellifera is also likely to be competing for hollows with cavity dependent native fauna, especially in landscapes where there has been extensive tree removal.
