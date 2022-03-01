Global research community condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Previous studies have reported the presence of muscle weakness in women with fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) which is considered a risk factor for developing earlier disability and dependence during activities of daily life (ADL). We aimed to assess the relationship between hand grip force with sociodemographic, clinical, disease-specific, cognitive, and physical function variables in women with FMS. One hundred twenty-six women with FMS completed demographic (age, gender, height, weight, body mass index), pain-related (pain history, pain intensity at rest and during ADL), disease-specific severity (Fibromyalgia Impact Questionnaire -FIQ-S-, Fibromyalgia Health Assessment Questionnaire -FHAQ-, EuroQol-5D, Pain Catastrophizing Scale -PCS-, Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index-PSQI-, Pain Vigilance and Awareness Questionnaire -PVAQ-, and Central Sensitization Inventory -CSI-), psychological (Tampa Scale for Kinesiophobia, TKS-11; Pain Vigilance and Awareness Questionnaire, PVAQ; Pain Catastrophizing Scale, PCS), and physical function (hand grip force, and Timed Up and Go Test, TUG). Hand grip force was associated with height (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.273), BMI (r"‰="‰0.265), worst pain at rest (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.228), pain during ADL (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.244), TUG (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.406), FHAQ (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.386), EuroQol-5D (r"‰="‰0.353), CSI (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.321) and PSQI (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.250). The stepwise regression analysis revealed that 34.4% of hand grip force was explained by weight (6.4%), TUG (22.2%), and FHAQ (5.8%) variables. This study found that hand grip force is associated with physical function indicators, but not with fear-avoidance behaviors nor pain-related features of FMS. Hand grip force could be considered as an easy tool for identifying the risk of fall and poorer physical health status.
