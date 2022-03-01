Man arrested on charges related to Orange County crash that killed 2 women, 3 children

Osbaldo Patino Vazquez Troopers said they arrested Osbaldo Patino Vazquez, 20, on Tuesday morning, nearly a year after the crash at Clarcona Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive. (Orange County Jail)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Ocoee man is facing five counts of vehicular homicide related to a March 2021 crash that killed two women and three children, including an infant.

Troopers said they arrested Osbaldo Patino Vazquez, 20, on Tuesday morning, nearly a year after the crash at Clarcona Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive.

Investigators said the three children who died in the crash were 6 months old, 4 years old and 5 years old. The two women killed were 25 and 30.

At the time of the crash, first responders said the massive crash site was among the worst, if not the worst, they’d ever seen.

Troopers said Vazquez is being held at the Orange County Jail on no bond.

