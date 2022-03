FULTON – Fulton Block Builders announced that Davis Standard has donated $500 to its program. “The fundraising has started for the 2022 Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program, and we are very happy to announce Davis-Standard’s support” said Weaver of the FBB Fundraising Committee. “The support of local businesses is so important for us reach our $50,000 goal and realize the entire Richard S. Shineman match.”

FULTON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO