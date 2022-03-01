ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott To Be Virtual Hometown Hero During State Of The Union Address

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS/CNN) — Bethlehem’s Chief of police will get a front-row seat to virtually attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild announced Chief Michelle Kott will be her “hometown hero” virtual guest during the...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

