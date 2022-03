I see the U.S. Forest Service wanting to promote the same BS about thinning as a strategy on wildfires. Everybody is familiar with the screwups of the Forest Service these days, Caldor being one of them, but what people need to realize is that thinning, while important, is trivial compared to the resumption of pre-treehugger days proper timber sales and harvests. And the mills that were shut down like the one that was in Camino need to be rebuilt.

CAMINO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO