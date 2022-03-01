ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This steel car phone mount is made for the road

By Jeremy Glass
Plainview Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLike the titular line from Jack Kerouac’s magnum opus, the 1957 classic "On The Road": “Man oh man, nothin’ beats being on the road!” Designed to take the rough ‘n’ tumble lifestyle of traffic jams, weekend trips, and...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average age of cars still on the road in America is 12.1 years, according to IHS Markit. That is up from 9.6 years in 2002. And though not exactly by measure of years, the longest lasting car on the road is the Toyota Land Cruiser.  There are several reasons for the increased longevity of […]
CARS
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
CarBuzz.com

2023 Ford Everest Debuts As Brawny Ranger-Based SUV

In February, Ford teased the new generation of its Everest SUV. Essentially an SUV version of the versatile Ford Ranger pickup, the body-on-frame Everest has the same capable underpinnings but can seat up to seven occupants. Although unlikely to ever make it stateside, Ford has now revealed the new Everest in full and we're kind of jealous that this butch-looking SUV won't come to the US. It shares many design cues with the new Ford Ranger, comes with a range of powerful engines, and promises quiet cruising on the highway that hasn't come at the expense of its off-roading capabilities. While neither as rugged as the Bronco nor as soft as an Explorer, the Everest strikes a nice aesthetic balance between the two.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Kerouac
Motor1.com

Automecca Sportsvan Is Retro Bus With VW Beetle Soul For Sale

Back in the early 1970s, Curtis Brubaker had the awesome idea to revive the spirit of the original Volkswagen Beetle and Microbus with a new vehicle based on the same bones. Unfortunately, the designer couldn’t reach an official deal with the German automaker and decided to continue the project on his own. Instead of receiving unused platforms directly from the factory, Brubaker had to work with used Beetles and convert them into new vintage-looking buses, selling the excess components from the original car.
CARS
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Coming For Ranger Raptor With New Fast Truck

It's already common knowledge that the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok will be sourcing its platform from the all-new Ford Ranger. The higher-ups of the brand have confirmed that its iteration of the midsize truck will not simply be a straight reskin of the American product, but rather have its own unique DNA. A set of quotes from Australia now suggests that the German brand wants to double down on this with a possible R performance variant.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Phone#Steel#Commuting#Lisen
CarBuzz.com

Camping Fans Will Love Volkswagen's New Accessories

Mobile home living or just camping, in general, is a lifestyle that is picking up traction among many younger car owners. It's a philosophy that has been applied to the likes of the Toyota Tacoma, as seen at last year's SEMA, and even a camper version of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. These can be used for your average camping expeditions, but something like Thor Motor Coach's Mercedes-Benz Sprinter could accommodate your daily living needs if you can put $151,060 together for the purchase.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Split-Window Stingray Is The Holy Grail Of Corvettes

The Chevrolet Corvette is an American icon, and as the latest generation continues to sell in record numbers, older models are increasing in value at an unprecedented rate. We regularly report on the large number of exotic and special edition Corvettes that go to auction, but our favorite examples are those manufactured during the golden days of the 1960s. This 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 "one-year-only" Split Window Coupe might just be the most special Vette we've ever covered, and should reach an estimated price of between $700,000 and $900,000 when it goes up for sale at the 2022 Amelia Island Auction with Gooding And Company. That's not the highest number we've seen a Corvette sell for, but it ranks up there.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Insane 10-Wheel Chevrolet Silverado Has A 1,425-HP V8

Priced at just over $65,000, the F-150 Raptor is one of the most outlandish trucks money can buy. Serious off-roading skills and a 450-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 make the Ford a truly unique proposition for truck lovers. But what if your tastes are a bit more eccentric? If that's the case, specialist car dealer Gateway Classic Cars has just the answer.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Ford Debuts Its Next-Gen Ranger Raptor Pickup, and It's Coming to America

We get a lot of very cool cars and trucks here in the USA, but one that we never previously saw on our shores is the Ford Ranger Raptor. We get the full-size F-150 Raptor, and now we're getting the Bronco Raptor, but if you've wanted a fast and highly off-road-capable midsize truck in America, you're couldn't get it from the Blue Oval. But that's changing with the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor that debuted on Monday, which Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed will come to the US on Twitter.
CARS
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Truth About Cars

Ford Ranger Raptor Gearing Up for United States

Ford has announced that the Raptor Ranger will become a global model this week, furnishing the relevant specifications while CEO Jim Farley scheduled its arrival in the United States for 2023. While that doesn’t give us specific details for the version that’ll be hitting our market next year, nobody is...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Chevy Camaro Shock And Steel Package Is Back

Chevrolet was hit hard last year: not only did it suffer from production stoppages, but a ton of its optional packages had to be shelved due to the semiconductor chip shortage. The Chevrolet Camaro had to do without the Shock And Steel Edition package, which followed an earlier global supply issue in October of 2021 that partially cut the supply of the Design Package 1, Design Package 2, and Design Package 3. The good news is that the Shock And Steel Edition package is back, and it's priced at $2,995.
CARS
topgear.com

This classic Mercedes-Benz estate was the original telemetry car

Merc Museum shines the spotlight on the one-off 300 ‘measuring car’. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Some people report seeing colour upon a hearing a certain sound, but here we have the inverse. Because it’s...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy