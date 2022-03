The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday approved funding to repair the historic Beachwood Stairs in the Hollywood Hills, which is temporarily closed to the public. “The Beachwood Stairs are a beloved and irreplaceable Los Angeles treasure that deserve to be enjoyed by the public,” said Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who represents the area and introduced the motion to fund the repairs. “I’m grateful to the Beachwood community for their advocacy and partnership in carrying out this important investment.”

