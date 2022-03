Hajime Sorayama and Richardson have teamed up to release an incense burner accompanied by an apparel capsule. The Japanese artist’s signature erotic art comes to life in the form of a phallic incense chamber made out of polished metal. “I made this sculpture based on Andrew’s request but it has hidden context about my respect to [Gustave] Courbet. This collaboration with Richardson should hook up his attitude to break taboo,” Sorayama explains. Priced at $10,000 USD each, the piece is limited to five pieces only and will be available exclusively at Nanzuka Underground in Tokyo.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 24 DAYS AGO