Ukraine play-off in Scotland could be delayed to allow team World Cup chance

A message in support of Ukraine is displayed on a screen before the Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley last Sunday Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Ukraine’s World Cup play-off against Scotland could be deferred as football’s authorities try to ensure the country has a chance to qualify for Qatar 2022.

In a further change prompted by the invasion of Ukraine, Poland are expected to be confirmed as having a bye into a play-off final after Russia’s ban from international football was enforced on Monday.

Scotland are due to host Ukraine in Glasgow on 24 March in their play-off semi-final but there is uncertainty over whether Ukraine will be able to field a side, with the majority of their squad in their home country where they play their club football. The Ukrainian league has been suspended until further notice.

The Scottish Football Association wrote to its Ukrainian counterpart this week offering support and is willing to accommodate any arrangement that would allow the match to take place.

A formal proposal to delay the fixture has not been made and it is understood by all sides that any postponement would not guarantee the match takes place. A decision on whether the fixture can go ahead on the scheduled date must be made by the end of this week.

A statement from the SFA said: “The Scottish FA president, Rod Petrie, has written to his counterpart at the Ukrainian Association of Football to send a message of support, friendship and unity. Football is inconsequential amid conflict, but we have conveyed the strong sense of solidarity communicated to us by Scotland fans and citizens in recent days.

“We remain in dialogue with Uefa and Fifa regarding our men’s Fifa World Cup play-off and women’s World Cup qualifier and have offered to support our Ukrainian colleagues’ preparations as best we can in these unimaginably difficult circumstances.”

Confirmation that Poland will progress, to play Sweden or the Czech Republic on 29 March, is expected. The Guardian understands that no alternative mechanism, such as drafting in Hungary or Finland, who narrowly missed out on qualification for the play-offs, is being considered.

Poland took a public stand against Fifa when they called for Russia, their play-off semi-final opponents, to be banned . They were yet to receive direct communication from the governing body on Tuesday.