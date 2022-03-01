ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Final Announcement Released

Life Style Extra
 2 days ago

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Tuesday 01 March 2022. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange....

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

A major change is coming to your Gmail inbox

In the age of texting, chat platforms and video conferencing, email is still king in many office settings. There’s no pressure to respond right away, and you’re not limited to one or two sentences at a time. We’re human, and we make mistakes. How often do you send...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Urgent warning for Chrome users ahead of major browser update

Some of the world’s biggest websites could crash due to an upcoming browser update to Chrome, Edge and Firefox, web developers have warned.Billions of web users could be impacted by the update – Chrome, Edge and Firefox have around 4 billion users combined – as the three browsers move to version number ‘100’.It is the first time the browsers have used a three-digit version number, which many leading websites are reportedly unprepared for.Yahoo, HBO Go and T-Mobile are among the sites that may not be able to process Chrome, Edge and Firefox 100, as outdated code means they will only...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
nddist.com

KNIPEX Tools Launches New Website for its U.S. Audience

BUFFALO GROVE, IL — KNIPEX Tools introduces its new website for U.S. consumers, which includes responsive web design, extensive product sorting and filtering capabilities and improved imagery. The website now features a video library, careers page and frequently asked questions. Visitors can also access the new KNIPEX merchandising site...
INTERNET
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
AFP

United States returns pillaged skull, golden objects to France

The United States has returned a set of illegally obtained artifacts, including a skull from the Parisian catacombs and golden ingots from an Atlantic shipwreck, to their rightful owner -- the French state. The prized objects, which also included an ancient Roman coin, were handed over on Wednesday during an official "restitution" ceremony at the French ambassador's residence in Washington. Steve Francis, a high-ranking official in the US Department of Homeland Security, along with French Ambassador Philippe Etienne, unveiled the pieces and detailed how American authorities had worked with their French counterparts to get them back into French hands. "It is unacceptable that cultural property can be stolen and trafficked, and this is one of the mutual priorities between the United States and France," the ambassador told AFP.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox: Harsh words, tough action: how companies have rebuffed Russia

March 3 (Reuters) - Corporate actions to censure Russia after its invasion of Ukraine vary widely and include some measures required by law and some voluntary, with comments ranging from harsh condemnations to more measured promises to review business in the country. Here are some actions by large multi-national companies:
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks fall as Ukraine crisis deepens, oil prices rally

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Asian shares took a beating in early trade on Friday and oil prices jumped as a report of a nuclear power plant on fire amid continued fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russian troops further unnerved investors. RIA News agency cited the Ukrainian atomic energy ministry...
MARKETS
Reuters

Saudi crown prince says kingdom could reduce U.S. investments -SPA

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has the option of decreasing its investments in the United States, state-run news agency SPA cited Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday. "In the same way we have the possibility of boosting our interests, we have the possibility of reducing...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Introduce price cap on cigarettes to reduce smoking – study

A price cap set by a tobacco regulator would allow for only a minimal profit for firms, researchers from the University of Bath said. A maximum price cap for cigarettes sold in the UK would help cut smoking rates, according to a study. A price cap set by a tobacco...
HEALTH
Forbes Advisor

How To Buy Safemoon

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy