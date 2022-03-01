Final Announcement Released

In the age of texting, chat platforms and video conferencing, email is still king in many office settings. There’s no pressure to respond right away, and you’re not limited to one or two sentences at a time. We’re human, and we make mistakes. How often do you send...
LONDON — Western nations have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions intended to cripple the country's economy, and economists suggest it could work. The Group of Seven, or G-7, major economies have imposed unprecedented punitive sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia along with...
What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
USERS of Chrome, Firefox and Edge have been warned to prepare for an update that could crash some of the most popular websites. The three sites will move to version number "100," and the transition could cause some of the web's most-visited sites to fail. This is because these sites...
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
Some of the world’s biggest websites could crash due to an upcoming browser update to Chrome, Edge and Firefox, web developers have warned.Billions of web users could be impacted by the update – Chrome, Edge and Firefox have around 4 billion users combined – as the three browsers move to version number ‘100’.It is the first time the browsers have used a three-digit version number, which many leading websites are reportedly unprepared for.Yahoo, HBO Go and T-Mobile are among the sites that may not be able to process Chrome, Edge and Firefox 100, as outdated code means they will only...
Meta is threatening to remove all its services from Europe in its recently-filed financial statement. The social media giant argued that European data regulations will hinder its operations, applications, and data centers. Meta Platforms Inc, which is formerly known as Facebook Inc, is a multinational technology company that runs Facebook,...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL — KNIPEX Tools introduces its new website for U.S. consumers, which includes responsive web design, extensive product sorting and filtering capabilities and improved imagery. The website now features a video library, careers page and frequently asked questions. Visitors can also access the new KNIPEX merchandising site...
The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
Worldwide consumer spending in mobile apps reached an all-time high in 2021. Data from Sensor Tower shows that App Store users spent more than double the amount of money on subscription services that Google Play users did. Worldwide, the top 100 non-game subscription apps on the App Store produced $13.5...
Media coverage in credible outlets can shift your startup’s trajectory in the right direction without using any of your marketing dollars. It introduces your company to a wider or more targeted audience and, ultimately, it can be a sign that you’ve finally made it. Sounds great, right? But...
The United States has returned a set of illegally obtained artifacts, including a skull from the Parisian catacombs and golden ingots from an Atlantic shipwreck, to their rightful owner -- the French state.
The prized objects, which also included an ancient Roman coin, were handed over on Wednesday during an official "restitution" ceremony at the French ambassador's residence in Washington.
Steve Francis, a high-ranking official in the US Department of Homeland Security, along with French Ambassador Philippe Etienne, unveiled the pieces and detailed how American authorities had worked with their French counterparts to get them back into French hands.
"It is unacceptable that cultural property can be stolen and trafficked, and this is one of the mutual priorities between the United States and France," the ambassador told AFP.
March 3 (Reuters) - Corporate actions to censure Russia after its invasion of Ukraine vary widely and include some measures required by law and some voluntary, with comments ranging from harsh condemnations to more measured promises to review business in the country. Here are some actions by large multi-national companies:
SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Asian shares took a beating in early trade on Friday and oil prices jumped as a report of a nuclear power plant on fire amid continued fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russian troops further unnerved investors. RIA News agency cited the Ukrainian atomic energy ministry...
DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has the option of decreasing its investments in the United States, state-run news agency SPA cited Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday. "In the same way we have the possibility of boosting our interests, we have the possibility of reducing...
A price cap set by a tobacco regulator would allow for only a minimal profit for firms, researchers from the University of Bath said. A maximum price cap for cigarettes sold in the UK would help cut smoking rates, according to a study. A price cap set by a tobacco...
