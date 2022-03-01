ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Vice Mayor Laura Pastor Celebrates Women's History Month

 6 days ago
​With the arrival of March comes Women's History Month. Throughout the month, Phoenix Vice Mayor Laura Pastor looks forward to highlighting all the great accomplishments and contributions of women on a local and national level.

It is no secret that women have contributed majorly to American history, and those accomplishments need to be highlighted and recognized. Whether it has been in the boardroom, the classroom, or the halls of Congress, women have affected great change.

“My mother Verma and my Nanas Margarita and Lilia have been some of the greatest women to influence my personal life," Vice Mayor Pastor said. "I admire what they accomplished and how they set an example for me to follow. Like these women, many more contribute daily, and I aim to showcase women leaders throughout the month."

You are encouraged to follow these stories of women leaders on District 4's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by searching #WomensHistoryMonth.

#Women Leaders#Mayor#Women S History Month
