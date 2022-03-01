ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers Players Seen Exchanging Words With Fans In 28-PT Loss To Pelicans

247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRip Hamilton joins Amanda Guerra to discuss...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers sign 2 promising young players, cut DeAndre Jordan

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly planning on signing two players to their roster while also releasing veteran big man DeAndre Jordan. D.J. Augustin is 34 years old and has had many stops in an NBA career that began in 2008. The Lakers will be the 11th different team that the veteran has played for, with his most recent stop with the Houston Rockets over parts of the past two seasons.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers waive DeAndre Jordan, get help for LeBron James

One day after being blown out by 25 points at home to the New Orleans Pelicans — and two weeks after standing pat at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline — the Los Angeles Lakers have made some roster moves. The reeling Lakers will reportedly waive DeAndre Jordan and plan to sign veteran point guard D.J. Augustin, along with forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
Bradenton Herald

Frank Vogel Notes DeAndre Jordan Requested Lakers Departure

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a notable roster move as it was reported they intend to waive the veteran center DeAndre Jordan. The 33-year-old big man, who signed with the Lakers during the offseason, hasn't been getting much playing time lately after being in and out of the starting lineup at the beginning of the season.
NBA
247Sports

Clemson football will be without leading rushers Will Shipley, Kobe Pace for spring practice

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday ahead of the start of spring practice and provided several updates on injured players. The Tigers will be quite shorthanded at running back, as Swinney confirmed both Kobe Pace and Will Shipley will be out until May, at the very least. Shipley, who enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign in 2021, is still nursing a foot injury.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executives Get Brutally Honest About Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

The Los Angeles Lakers have experienced a lot of underachieving results throughout the 2021-22 NBA season. Now, holding a 27-34 record, they rank ninth in the Western Conference standings with just a two-game lead over the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers. There has been no shortage of questionable...
NBA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
FOX Sports

NBA odds: LeBron James could leave Lakers for Knicks, Heat or Bronny

Megastar LeBron James promised he'd bring NBA titles to Miami, Cleveland and Los Angeles, and he delivered on all. But when it comes to the King's next team, can bettors cash in on his future landing spot?. Before the NBA season tipped off, the Lakers had the second-best odds to...
NBA
247Sports

No. 21 Texas loses final game at Erwin Center to No. 3 Baylor, 68-61

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s the final Texas men’s basketball game ever at the Frank Erwin Center, but head coach Chris Beard and the 21st-ranked Longhorns hosting No. 3 Baylor on Monday (8 p.m., ESPN) has a whole lot more riding on it than merely bidding farewell to the arena that’s been the program’s home venue since 1977. Head coach Scott Drew and the Bears are right in the thick of the race for the conference championship while Texas (21-9, 10-6 Big 12) is looking to add onto an already solid NCAA Tournament resume and potentially achieve milestones not reached on the Forty Acres in almost a decade in addition to potentially spoiling Baylor’s (24-5, 12-4) hopes for a league title.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy