Wegmans plans to open first store in Conn.

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Wegmans Food Markets announced its plans to open its first store in Connecticut.

The supermarket chain plans to build on land off Connecticut Avenue, near I-95, in Norwalk on property occupied now by an office complex owned by MBI Inc., which plans to move to new office space before construction of the store begins.

The two-level store will be approximately 95,000 square feet with a parking garage. A timeline for construction and an opening date has not yet been determined, as the company is seeking municipal approvals for the project.

“Each year we receive hundreds of requests from residents for a store in Connecticut, so we’re excited to bring Wegmans to Norwalk and to get to know our new neighbors,” Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets , said. “Even before we open the doors to our new store, we’re committed to making a difference in every community we serve.”

Wegmans’ officials say their stores have “a European open-air market look and feel, offering an abundance of choice, the best ingredients, thousands of organic options, restaurant-quality prepared food, and consistent low prices.”

Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 24 consecutive years, ranking #4 in 2021. The company also ranked #1 on PEOPLE’s 2021 ‘Companies That Care’ list.

“We are excited by the opportunity that this sale of our property to Wegmans presents,” Peter Maglathlin, CEO and President of MBI, Inc. said in a statement. “Although our current building has served us well over the past several decades, the chance to relocate to modern office space while still keeping our headquarters in Norwalk offers unique advantages to our company and our employees.”

The chain has been in business since 1916 and operates 106 stores in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

