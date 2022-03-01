ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Panthers go LB with 2022's 6th overall pick?

By Anthony Rizzuti
 1 day ago
You haven’t heard about the Carolina Panthers’ lack of linebackers because, well, it’s just not as sexy as their needs at quarterback and on their offensive line. But there’s nothing sexy about a defense without a beating heart in the middle of it.

That’s why our friends over at Draft Wire and Touchdown Wire have paired the Panthers up with this year’s top backer in Devin Lloyd. Both Luke Easterling and Doug Farrar, while also weighing the team’s other obvious holes, believe the University of Utah defender can bring some much needed edge and flexibility to Carolina.

“Quarterback and offensive line are obviously huge needs, but the value just isn’t there in this scenario,” notes Easterling, who had already mocked two offensive linemen away prior to the sixth overall selection. “Instead, the Panthers would be wise to address their need at linebacker with Lloyd, who has a combination of size, athleticism and versatility similar to what Micah Parsons brought last year.”

Although Lloyd may not end up being Parsons right away (because who would be?), he could present an appealing instance of need meeting value for head coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer. And that’s just what Farrar ponders.

“Another issue facing this team is Haason Reddick’s impending free-agent status, which leaves the Panthers without an able bookend for Brian Burns,” he writes. “Carolina’s true linebacker situation isn’t great either outside of Shaq Thompson, and Lloyd would be able to help in both areas. The Utah alum, who head coach Kyle Whittingham has called the best player he’s ever coached, proved that out in 2021 with 90 tackles and 56 stops, 31 catches allowed on 44 targets for 247 yards, 196 yards after the catch, one touchdown, four interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 53.9. As an edge-rusher, Lloyd racked up eight sacks, seven quarterback hits, and 16 quarterback hurries.

“We’re going to stop short of the whole “Next Micah Parsons” thing, because Parsons is an alien, but the more you watch Lloyd, the more the potential comes alive. The Panthers have needs all over the place, and it’s entirely possible that Lloyd is the best player available at this spot.”

Their need at the position will become even greater if Jermaine Carter Jr., an impending unrestricted free agent like Reddick, does not return either. Not to mention, the potential losses of cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Donte Jackson pose even more of a threat to the future of the unit.

With so many question marks on that side of the ball, it doesn’t hurt to have some glue—Lloyd, in this case—to eventually keep together whatever may be left.

Titans 2022 NFL Combine meetings tracker: QB, WR, TE

NFL draft prospects at the quarterback, wide receiver and tight end positions were all busy with media availability at the 2022 NFL Combine on Wednesday. The Tennessee Titans were also in the house, represented by general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel, both of whom held their own press conferences during the day.
NFL
Report: Jags adding Tyler Tettleton as their offensive quality control coach

While the Jacksonville Jaguars have a busy week ahead of them at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, it hasn’t stopped them from bolstering their coaching staff. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamal, they added another offensive quality controls coach in Tyler Tettleton, who will join them after spending last season as a pass game coordinator and running backs coach for the Ohio University football program.
NFL
