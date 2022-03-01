Midland Christian appoints Interim Superintendent, Interim Head Baseball Coach

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Christian School has announced it has appointed an Interim Superintendent after announcing last week that Superintendent Jared Lee would not be returning to campus until “the legal system has completed its work” in the case. Lee, along with four other coaches and administers, were arrested and charged in February after police say they failed to report the sexual assault of a student. Now Kelly Moore, of Abilene, has been tapped to lead the school.

Moore was introduced to Midland Christian faculty and staff Friday afternoon by board President Jason Stockstill, who called Moore “exactly the right person for the job at this time.”

Moore was a superintendent, president and principal for public and private schools in Abilene, Hawley, Keller and Fort Worth before serving four years as President of the National Christian Schools Association. He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree, as well as a superintendent certificate, from Abilene Christian University, according to a news release.

Stockstill said, “Kelly brings stability and he has sat in the superintendent’s chair before. His leadership role at the national level gives him a unique understanding of Midland Christian and its mission.” Moore told MCS employees, “This is God’s school and we will continue to focus on the Christian part of Midland Christian School.”

Stockstill also announced the appointment of Jerry Burleson, a teacher and assistant coach at MCS from 2004-2012, as Interim Head Baseball Coach. Burleson earned a degree in chemical engineering from Texas Tech University and later worked for Huntsman Corporation as an engineer. At MCS he taught algebra and chemistry and was assistant baseball and football coach before he left to pursue a career as an independent oil and gas operator. Burleson said he would begin team workouts in the coming days.

