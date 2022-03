Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said it will buy back £150 million of shares from investors this year after revealing that profits more than doubled in 2021.Shares in the FTSE 100 company improved on Thursday morning after it highlighted a positive recovery in the housing market and said it expects further growth in 2022.Chief executive Pete Redfern said the firm remains “confident of delivering modest growth” in house completions this year despite the uncertain global economic backdrop.It came as the company revealed that revenues jumped by 53.6% to £4.28 billion in 2021 compared with the previous year.This was driven by a 47%...

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO