Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. Albemarle reported quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.99 by 2%. The company reported quarterly sales of $894.20 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $894.47 million. This is a 2% increase over sales of $879.15 million the same period last year.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO