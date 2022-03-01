ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Here's how Wendy's hopes to attract more women, franchisees of color

By Dan Eaton | Columbus Business First
DUBLIN, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — Wendy’s wants to bring more diversity to its franchise mix.

The Dublin-based restaurant chain this week announced its Own Your Opportunity program aimed at expanding Wendy’s franchise ownership opportunities to underrepresented populations including women and people of color.

The company is looking for new single-unit and multi-unit operators.

“We believe that increasing diversity of thought and experience will bring new ideas and innovations to Wendy’s, which will help us continue to grow together for decades to come,” Abigail Pringle, president international and chief development officer, said in the release.

To spur more franchisee recruitment and restaurant development Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) has:

  • Created more competitive liquidity and net worth requirements for new franchise applicants.
  • Expanded opportunities for franchisees working with one of Wendy’s three preferred U.S. lenders – City National Bank, Huntington National Bank and Wintrust Franchise Finance.
  • Supported First Women’s Bank as a mission partner. It is the only female-founded, female-owned and female-led commercial bank in the country.
  • Launched a build-to-suit development fund to generate growth in underdeveloped trade areas. Wendy’s will secure and build the restaurants, creating a turnkey solution for franchisees. Priority in the program is given to candidates who cannot access the capital to develop the new restaurant themselves.
  • Developed new restaurant formats , which would require lower financial commitments.
The company also has conducted surveys and focus groups to identify tools and resources to help existing franchisees grow.

“To be the best Wendy’s we can be, we must make available opportunities for everyone who wants to grow with us,” President and CEO Todd Penegor said in a release.

“The Wendy’s brand truly thrives when our system reflects the diversity of our customers and restaurant teams, and when our franchisees are highly engaged and growing together with us.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

