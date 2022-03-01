Chicago Shakespeare Theater founder stepping down

A little over 150 years ago, the Great Chicago Fire destroyed about 17,450 buildings in the city, but not this one. That’s because Richard Bellinger, a Chicago police officer, was determined to keep his two-year-old honeymoon cottage standing.
As Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) leaders and deeply committed allies rooted in the communities we serve on the South and West sides of Chicago, we call on funders to rectify the racial inequity that exists in philanthropy, invest in the approaches developed by authentic grassroots leaders, and trust our capacity to manage resources in a way that will lead to our collective liberation.
The CEO of Old Town grocery store Plum Market condemned industry veteran Bob Mariano, saying his newest venture, Dom’s Kitchen & Market, is driving Plum out of business. Matthew Jonna sent a letter to customers Friday, saying that its Old Town location will close in June. The closure was not in the company’s plan, Jonna said.
For some family businesses, it can take years for a new generation of leadership to return to the corporate household and decide to work alongside their parents. Steven Holtzman was 60 and living in Switzerland before deciding to move back to Chicago to take day-to-day charge of C.D. Peacock, the jewelry retailer thought to be the oldest registered business still operating in Illinois.
