HEALTH MINUTE: PANDEMIC PUT ALZHEIMER’S PATIENTS AT RISK

 1 day ago

Seniors with Alzheimer’s and related dementias faced...

Vail Daily

Haims: Heart disease, Alzheimer’s and bad cholesterol don’t have to threaten our health

Not only is February Heart Health month, but Tuesday’s date was unique — 2-22-22, a perfect day to remember a change you will make in your life and longevity. To what extent would you go to prevent yourself from becoming afflicted by a heart attack, Alzheimer’s or cancer? Sadly, most people take little action. When you are at work or home today, look around and consider this:
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Stuffed Up Nose?

Nasal congestion, or a stuffed up nose, occurs when your nasal tissues are inflamed from infections, allergies, or other irritants. This can cause excessive secretions from the sinuses that block your nasal passages. Learn about common causes of nasal congestion and how you can treat it at home. Infections: Viral...
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
verywellhealth.com

The Most Common Addictive Drugs

Substance abuse in the United States is one of the leading health conditions impacting millions of lives. Statistically, 165 million people or 60.2% of Americans ages 12 and older currently abuse drugs, including alcohol and tobacco. Since 2000, there have been 700,000 overdose deaths in the U.S., with annual rate increases of 4%.
Psych Centra

Do People with Bipolar Disorder Think More Often About Suicide?

Bipolar disorder can involve symptoms of depression, which sometimes can lead to thoughts of suicide. Support is available. Not everyone who lives with bipolar disorder experiences the condition in the same way. But for those who experience intense depressive episodes, thinking about the end of life can be recurrent. Bipolar...
verywellhealth.com

What Is Intermittent Explosive Disorder?

Intermittent explosive disorder (IED) is a mental health disorder that causes a person to experience recurrent aggressive behavioral outbursts that are unwarranted in the given situation. These episodes can involve aggressive, impulsive, and violent behaviors or angry verbal outbursts. Many people are unfamiliar with IED. However, one study found around...
verywellhealth.com

The Link Between Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Alcoholism

Narcissism is a personality trait that in some people can be part of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) and alcoholism is a substance use disorder, but the two are linked and share similar qualities. Narcissists can become alcoholics and alcoholics can be particularly narcissistic when drunk. Many alcoholics are not narcissists when they’re sober.
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
UPI News

Poor dental health puts children with heart conditions at risk

Kids with heart conditions are more likely than their peers to have frequent cavities, toothaches or bleeding gums, a new U.S. government study finds. Researchers found that of U.S. children and teenagers with heart conditions, 10% had only "poor" to "fair" dental health, as rated by their parents. That was twice the figure of kids without heart problems.
B.R. Shenoy

Physical activity has been related to a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease

Happy Elderly Couple Holding Hands while Crossing on the Pedestrian LaneSHVETS production/Pexels. "One exciting finding of this study is that as people's fitness improved, their risk of Alzheimer's disease decreased—it was not an all-or-nothing proposition," study author Edward Zamrini, MD, from the Washington VA Medical Center, and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.
MedicalXpress

Study: Gut health plays a role in Alzheimer's development

A series of experiments presented today at the Alzheimer's Research UK 2022 Conference at the Brighton Centre, has implicated the health of the gut in the development of Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's is the leading cause of dementia, a condition that is devastating for those affected, their loved ones and their...
