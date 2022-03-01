ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook demotes Russian state media across its platforms worldwide

By Kali Hays
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0xQD_0eSbgdEB00
Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen block a road in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.

Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

  • Facebook is restricting all content coming from Russian state-owned media across the globe.
  • The move is unprecedented for Facebook, which on Monday demoted state-owned outlets like RT and Sputnik only in Europe.
  • Many sites promoting Russian propaganda have migrated to Telegram, another messaging platform.

Facebook said on Tuesday it would restrict all Russian state-owned media across its platforms amid the country's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing propaganda campaign. This move, announced by the company's president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, demotes state-owned outlets, like Russia Today and Sputnik, in Facebook's News Feed, in addition to all posts that link to media outlets controlled by Russia.

On Monday, Facebook restricted access to these Russia-controlled media across the European Union . Tuesday's decision applies those restriction globally. Instagram, which shares a parent company with Facebook, is also in the process of blocking pages associated with state-run media in Russia, Clegg said.

The decision to demote all content associated with a government appears a first for Facebook, which changed its corporate name to Meta last year. Katie Harbarth, a former policy director for the company, told The Verge the move is "unprecedented in terms of doing that to an official state media outlet, at least to my knowledge." She noted that Facebook had blocked or taken down individual sites peddling political disinformation in the past, but said the company had never done anything as broad as what it's doing against Russian state-owned media.

The move also comes about a week after the Russian government started limiting access to Facebook and Instagram within Russia, a process known as throttling. In a statement at the time, Roskomnadzor, Russia's tech and communications regulator, accused Facebook of "censorship," after the platform took down disinformation about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

State-owned media escalated its accusations against Facebook after the demotion. In a post to Telegram on Monday, RT wrote that its pages on Facebook and Instagram were being so limited as to be a "near total wipeout across Europe" and accused the company of "bending" to European pressure and questioning whether "Big Tech free speech has ended once and for all."

As state-run media is deplatformed, many of those sites and others have migrated to Telegram. Logically, a UK-based disinformation tracker, said there are now 187 Russian-language channels on the platform with a total of 5 million followers. That number grew 60% over the last week and started to surge "right around the time platform actions started to be taken," Kristina Gildejeva, a disinformation analyst at Logically, said. She also noted that, while there is plenty of verified and reliable news on Telegram, many of the pages covering the invasion "are overtly pushing Russian propaganda."

False information and intentional disinformation about the invasion have been widespread since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, though Facebook announced it had taken down a propaganda network over the weekend . Facebook and Twitter also quickly recommended that anyone using their platforms in Ukraine should consider simply closing their accounts, alluding to hacking and manipulation threats. The Russian government has a well-known history of using social media to manipulate political events through the use of bots and by taking over accounts.

Are you a Facebook employee with insight to share? Got a tip? Contact Kali Hays at khays@insider.com or through secure messaging app Signal at 949-280-0267. Reach out using a non-work device. Twitter DM at @hayskali .

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Clegg
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Media#Russian State#Media Outlet#Ukrainian#Getty Images Facebook#Rt#Demotes State#Facebook S News Feed#The European Union#Verge
Fox News

Ukraine battles Russian forces: LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko have announced talks will take place between Russia and Ukraine. The U.S. Embassy in Russia urged American nationals to leave the country as airlines continue to cancel flights into and out of Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear deterrent...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

411K+
Followers
26K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy