Tom Caldarera Jr. never turned anyone in need away from the doors of his business, Taliano's Italian Restaurant, in Fort Smith. “Even at closing time when we were cleaning up, and somebody would knock on the backdoor of the restaurant, and they wanted something to eat … (Tom would) pull out the pasta sauce and the pasta, and make something for them,” said Janet Richardson, one of Caldarera’s daughters. ...

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 29 MINUTES AGO