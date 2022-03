TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Students and administrators at the University of Alabama are mourning the loss of Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster, a trailblazer who broke the color barrier, and in her final days, issued a challenge for others to keep the momentum going. On Wednesday, black bows decorated the hall dedicated in her honor. They […]

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO