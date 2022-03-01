Oklahoma City Dodgers tickets for 2022 season go on sale

OKLAHOMA CITY — Though we are seeing some warmer temperatures, not all of spring in Oklahoma will be sunny skies. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane walks us through our spring weather outlook. Watch the video player above for the full outlook.
Game-worn Mickey Mantle jerseys have sold at auctions for seven figures before, but one bidder has out swung all monetary precedents. The jersey Mantle wore for his final game on Sept. 28, 1968, sold for a record $2.19 million through Heritage Auctions on Saturday. The next most expensive jersey of...
Detroit City FC is offering baseball fans an opportunity to check out Detroit's soccer team for free if they had tickets to opening day or Detroit Tigers season tickets. With news of the league canceling the first two games of the season, DCFC will offer a limited number of tickets to each home match in March and April for Tigers opening day and season ticket holders.
One of the biggest storylines paused by the Major League Baseball lockout revolves around Freddie Freeman and which MLB uniform he will be wearing during the 2022 season. Will he return to the Atlanta Braves, or will a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees swoop in to sign him?
View the original article to see embedded media. As the MLB lockout continues, so does the speculation on where longtime Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will sign once free agency restarts. This offseason marks the first time in Kershaw's 14-year MLB career that he is a free agent. A common narrative...
MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA) failing to reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) before the league’s self-imposed deadline resulted in commissioner Rob Manfred canceling Opening Day first two series of the 2022 regular season. For the Los Angeles Dodgers it amounted to games against...
The Dodgers minor leaguers took center stage on Thursday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. Considering the current state of the CBA negotiations, the kids might have the place to themselves for a while. With that in mind, the Dodgers major league players have to get creative to stay ready....
Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospects Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot and Landon Knack garner plenty of national attention, and albeit to a lesser extent so too has Maddux Bruns since being taken in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Bruns became the first high-school left-handed pitcher taken by the...
(WLUK)-- While MLB teams won't play ball come opening day, local minor league teams will. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will start its season on time. "We think we're going to have a great year, sort of getting past COVID. We had the lost season, and then we had an abbreviated season last year, so a full season, starting on time," Wisconsin Timber Rattlers President and CEO Rob Zerjav said.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday that he still expects spring training to take place in the Valley, even though Major League Baseball announced a day earlier that it canceled the first week of regular season games due to the lockout. “I am told by the league we will have...
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Oklahoma's first tribal-owned basketball team is gearing up for the start of its season. The Potawatomi Fire is owned by The Citizen Potawatomi Nation. They are hopeful their arena upgrades and updated roster will lead to success this season. "These fans are going to see some...
Planning to make the trip to Tampa to see the Cats play in the SEC Tournament, but still looking for tickets? Not any longer — or by Friday morning, at least. A limited number of single-session tickets for the SEC Tournament are set to go on sale at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET) on Friday, March 4, with prices ranging from $15 (Wednesday’s first-round session) to $70 (Saturday semifinals). All-session ticket books are still available for $300 and $250 and provide admission to all seven sessions.
The Greek God of Walks is back in Beantown. NESN, the TV home of the Boston Red Sox, reports it is “adding three new voices to its Red Sox broadcast team this season. Former players Kevin Millar and Kevin Youkilis and longtime columnist and radio personality Tony Massarotti will join the booth for select games, according to a source.”
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110 on Monday night. Trey Lyles scored 24 points and Harrison Barnes scored 23 for the Kings, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.
DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, Isaiah Roby added a career-high 26 and the injury-depleted Oklahoma City Thunder beat the heavily favored Denver Nuggets 119-107 on Wednesday night. The Thunder were a 14-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but clamped down on all of Denver’s starters not...
Oklahoma (5-2) is fresh off winning two of three games against Northwestern State last weekend after moving the series to Globe Life Park in Arlington due to winter weather in Norman. The Sooners received dominant performances from their pitching staff and their offense in the Feb. 27 series finale against...
The Iowa Cubs are scheduled to have their first game in a little over a month and single-game tickets just went on sale today. Their season will start on April 5 with the home opener on April 12. Amid the current MLB lockout, the I-Cub's scheduled games won't be affected,...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City guard Josh Giddey has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for February. Giddey played in 10 games in February, averaging 16.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists. His rebounds and assists led all rookies for February, and he ranked third in points.
TULSA, Okla. — Country music legends Brooks & Dunn are coming back to arenas, including one in Oklahoma. Brooks & Dunn are bringing their Reboot 2022 Tour to the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, May 21. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, and will be available online. Click here to buy tickets.
Comments / 0