Oklahoma City Dodgers tickets for 2022 season go on sale

Planning to make the trip to Tampa to see the Cats play in the SEC Tournament, but still looking for tickets? Not any longer — or by Friday morning, at least. A limited number of single-session tickets for the SEC Tournament are set to go on sale at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET) on Friday, March 4, with prices ranging from $15 (Wednesday’s first-round session) to $70 (Saturday semifinals). All-session ticket books are still available for $300 and $250 and provide admission to all seven sessions.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO