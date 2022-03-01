This steel car phone mount is made for the road

In February, Ford teased the new generation of its Everest SUV. Essentially an SUV version of the versatile Ford Ranger pickup, the body-on-frame Everest has the same capable underpinnings but can seat up to seven occupants. Although unlikely to ever make it stateside, Ford has now revealed the new Everest in full and we're kind of jealous that this butch-looking SUV won't come to the US. It shares many design cues with the new Ford Ranger, comes with a range of powerful engines, and promises quiet cruising on the highway that hasn't come at the expense of its off-roading capabilities. While neither as rugged as the Bronco nor as soft as an Explorer, the Everest strikes a nice aesthetic balance between the two.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO