Third person wanted in fatal Newport shooting apprehended

By Laura Damon, Newport Daily News
 1 day ago
NEWPORT — The third man wanted in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting death of Yordi Arevalo has been apprehended.

Newport police announced early Tuesday afternoon that members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force located Duane Logan in Warwick.

According to police, Logan was arrested without incident at a hotel. He was then turned over to Newport police detectives on scene.

Logan was arrested on a Newport Police Department affidavit and arrest warrant for conspiracy to commit murder for his alleged role in the shooting at the Friendly Sons of Newport on 3 Farewell St.

According to online court records, Logan's facing charges of murder, felony assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during a violent crime. He didn't enter pleas to the charges in Newport District Court on Tuesday, which is typical for felony cases.

District Court Judge Colleen Hastings ordered Logan be held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston. He was referred to the office of the Rhode Island Public Defender, according to online court records, and Hastings ordered that Logan be brought before a Superior Court judge for a bail hearing, or to set a hearing date, as soon as possible.

Police have also charged Xavier Perry and Shamik Steele with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, felony assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during a violent crime.

A second person was injured in the shooting with what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime & Safety
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

