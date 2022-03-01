ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VA Hero Of The Week | Jake DeBrusk Records First Career Hat Trick

By Sofia Abate, Chelsea Sherrod
NESN
NESN
 1 day ago
Jake DeBrusk has been playing some of his best hockey since being bumped up to the Boston Bruins’...

Related
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Scores Hat Trick As Boston Bests Kings 7-0

The Los Angeles Kings entered Monday with a five-game winning streak, but the Boston Bruins stopped them in their tracks with a dominant 7-0 victory at Crypto.com Arena. Jake DeBrusk recorded his first-ever hat trick as Boston steamrolled the Kings, earning its fifth straight victory in the process. The Bruins...
NBC Sports

How do Bruins feel about Krejci's exit? Marchand chimes in on Twitter

Brad Marchand has entered the chat. We've seen plenty of that recently, as the Boston Bruins star has taken a few shots at his opponents on social media in recent weeks. Late Monday night, however, Marchand used his Twitter account to come to the defense of David Krejci, who announced last July he was leaving the Bruins to finish his playing career in his native Czechia.
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Downplays Adjustment With Jake DeBrusk Entering Fold

The promotion of Jake DeBrusk to the top line for the Boston Bruins created questions, but early signs pertaining to the Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-DeBrusk group have undoubtedly offered optimism. And Bergeron, while admitting the biggest adjustment was made by DeBrusk, essentially downplayed the transition. Sure, it’s a bit different having...
NESN

Kendrick Perkins Warns Marcus Smart After Celtics’ Loss To Pacers

Kendrick Perkins doesn’t want to see Marcus Smart make life harder for himself on the basketball court. Smart had a frustrating Sunday night in Indiana, where the Celtics suffered a 21-point loss at the hands of the lowly Pacers. Not only did Smart log a plus/minus of -20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but he also was slapped with a technical foul in the fourth quarter as the contest started to get out of reach for the C’s.
KTVZ

DeBrusk’s hat trick sends streaking Bruins past Kings 7-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake DeBrusk got his first career hat trick early in his first four-point game, and Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists in the Boston Bruins’ 7-0 rout of the Los Angeles Kings. Erik Haula scored two goals and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves in his fifth career shutout for the Bruins. Their fifth straight victory matched their longest winning streak of the season. DeBrusk scored his three goals in the first 21 minutes, and Bruins fans littered the LA ice with hats. Taylor Hall also scored as Boston snapped a five-game winning streak by the previously streaking Kings. LA lost in regulation for only the second time in 13 games.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Qualifying offer hampering Jake DeBrusk's chances for trade?

After a challenging 2020-2021 season, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk requested to be traded from the team. The team acknowledged his request, but since then there has been seemingly little progress towards a resolution of the issue. That lack of progress should not be confused with a retraction of the request, though. DeBrusk still desires a trade from the Bruins, and as Pierre LeBrun of TSN explains, DeBrusk’s camp is “willing to work on an extension to help facilitate a deal” so that the player can be traded to another team. For an acquiring team to retain an unextended DeBrusk’s rights beyond this season, they would have to issue him a qualifying offer worth $4.41M against the cap. LeBrun notes that “a lot of teams are concerned” about that figure, which could explain why DeBrusk remains a Bruin several months after his request to be traded became public.
Sentinel & Enterprise

Jake DeBrusk’s hat trick lifts B’s in rout over Kings

After stretching their win streak to four games on Saturday in San Jose, Bruce Cassidy was asked if there was anything more he needed to see from his team. The coach did not hesitate. “Putting teams away,” said Cassidy. Well, Cassidy’s Bruins are in an ask-and-you-shall-receive mode right now....
NESN

Nick Foligno Fights Sam Carrick, Scores Game-Tying Goal Upon Returning

Tempers carried over for Bruins winger Nick Foligno and Ducks’ Sam Carrick as the two dropped the gloves merely two minutes in Boston’s contest against Anaheim, after taken part in a scrap the last time the two teams played in January. Foligno, however, bounced back from the bout...
NESN

Troy Terry, Trevor Zegras Lead Young Core As Ducks Take On Bruins

Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras are going to lead the Anaheim Ducks for years to come. The Boston Bruins face the Ducks at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Tuesday night. It will be the second half of back-to-back games for the Black and Gold. Terry leads the Ducks with...
NESN

Has Jeremy Swayman Put Himself In Calder Trophy Conversation?

Jeremy Swayman did not miss a beat when he returned to Boston from Providence after being recalled by the Bruins when Tuukka Rask announced his retirement. He’s put himself in the conversation as the team’s No. 1 goalie of late and was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for February, but does Swayman deserve to be in the conversation for the Calder Trophy?
Boston Bruins
NESN

Boston's Jaylen Brown Will Not Return To Game vs. Hawks

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (ankle) will not return to Tuesday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, per NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. Brown rolled his right ankle on the foot of Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter and went straight to the locker room. Soon after, Chin reported that the former All-Star would not return to the action. It could be a significant long-term loss depending on the severity, with Brown averaging 23.7 points per game this season. It also doesn’t help Boston’s odds to battle back against Atlanta tonight.
NBC Sports

Should Bruins not trade DeBrusk? Here's why keeping him makes sense

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk's name has been front and center in trade rumors and speculation since his trade request became public in late November, and it seemed that at some point the team would eventually move him. But after another stellar performance that included a hat trick and an...
NESN

How Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Went About Choosing Hat Trick Memento

The Boston Bruins added to their hat collection Monday night in Los Angeles. DeBrusk became the fourth Bruins player to record a hat trick this season when he potted Boston’s first three goals in its 7-0 win over the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. It marked the first career NHL hat trick for DeBrusk, who put up a combined seven goals and two assists over the course of the Bruins’ five-game win streak.
Reuters

Jets blow 4-goal lead, still beat Canadiens by 4

Andrew Copp provided the tiebreaking score late in the second period and Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets overcame blowing a four-goal lead to cool off the visiting Montreal Canadiens with an 8-4 victory on Tuesday. After Josh Anderson scored Montreal’s fourth straight goal...
Fox News

Trevor Zegras scores late on power play, Ducks beat Bruins

Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds remaining to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique scored in the first period, and John Gibson made 31 saves for the Ducks, who had lost their last two games and five of the past seven in regulation.
NESN

Will Celtics Add To Roster In Buyout Market? Ime Udoka Gives Update

The Boston Celtics arguably have been the best team in the NBA since Jan. 1, but will there be any changes to the roster in the near future?. It doesn’t sound like it. The Celtics certainly were busy ahead of the NBA trade deadline and there has been plenty of chatter of whether or not they would make any moves in the buyout market, but head coach Ime Udoka threw some cold water on that idea before Tuesday’s tilt against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
Colorado Begins First Game of the Week at Home

Avs and Islanders meet for the first time in over two years. In the first meeting between the two clubs since February 19, 2020, the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders play at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT. Coming off of Saturday's...
