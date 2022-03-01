ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Monday's Top Prep Spring Performers from softball, baseball, golf and lacrosse

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0bVV_0eSbfyYP00

Highlights from Monday in high school spring sports:

SOFTBALL

  • Rylee Dugar allowed just three hits and one run while striking out nine in a complete-game effort and went 2 for 2 with a double at the plate, Camila Dalmau had a triple and an RBI, Mia Gregory had a triple, and Alaina Foreman and Isabella Manory each went 1 for 3 with an RBI to lead Royal to a 4-1 win over Newbury Park.
  • Amanda Smith pitched a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts, Cameron McGugan and Elena Yan each had RBI doubles, and Grace Zeolla was 1 for 2 with an RBI to lead Oak Park (5-2) to a 3-0 victory over Grace Brethren.

BASEBALL

  • Alex Portugal was 2 for 3 with a solo homer, Jathan Magana went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, Ben Felix finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Joel Contreras was 1 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Fillmore to a 12-7 victory over Thacher.

BOYS GOLF

  • Sophomore Shams Jahangir-Arshad fired a 72 to take medalist honors and San Marcos finished with a team score of 224 to win the 23-team Spanish Hills Invitational by seven shots. Calabasas finished second with a 281 and Hart was third with a 289. Matthew Fisher of Thousand Oaks tied for third overall with a 76. Adam Anderson shot a 78 and Brady McHenry had an 80 for Buena. Owen Whalen shot an 80 for Camarillo. Ryan Arnold shot an 84 for Agoura.

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • Agoura defeated Royal 19-9.

Comments / 0

Related
Dothan Eagle

PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Opp's Courson throws no-hitter against Dothan

Opp defeated Dothan 18-1 on Monday in high school softball action as Caroline Courson threw a no-hitter in the five-inning game with 10 strikeouts. Reese Cauley was 4-for-4 with two singles, two doubles and two RBIs. Alli Wismer went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double with four RBIs and Amaya Womack had three singles and an RBI.
DOTHAN, AL
247Sports

Top performers from the All State Preps Showcase Camp

The latest All-State Preps Football Showcase included all positions and included players from different states. Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, and even Canada were represented at the event. Athletes were tested (bench press, broad jump, 40-yard dash, and pro agility), put through individual positional drills, and competed during 1v1 sessions. The top players were chosen by the coaching staff and 247Sports. All players were sent video from the camp to help them learn and see what parts of their game that they need to work on.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Daily

Monday's prep roundup: Baugus, McClain lift Wayne Co. into finals

One game after needing a buzzer-beater to avoid elimination from postseason play, Wayne County has assured itself of two more games. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal#Buena
AllSyracue

Syracuse Football Junior Day Visitor List

The Syracuse football program is set to host around 10 of its top recruiting targets for Junior Day on Saturday, March 5th. Here is a list of who is expected to be on campus. If things change, this list will be updated. Player: Manny Covey. School: Bradford High (FL) Position:...
SYRACUSE, NY
1390 Granite City Sports

SCSU Baseball Update

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP. (Sunday February 27th/Colorado Springs, Colorado/Mountain Lion Park. The Huskies got their offense going early with five big runs in the first inning. They gave their starting pitcher, junior righty Riley Ahern from Inver Grove Heights great support. He threw five innings, gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts to earn the win. Senior righty Nick Brauns from Peoria, Arizona threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Sophomore lefty Jack Habeck threw 1/3 of an inning in relief to close it out.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Deming Headlight

Deming High Lady 'Cats cruise past Cobre High in softball, 17-6

DEMING – Live pitching in practice has provided a power surge for Lady Wildcat’s softball. The Deming High varsity has belted its way to two season-opening victories – the latest coming on Tuesday against the Cobre High Indians of Bayard, NM. The ‘Cats took down the Silver High Colts 15-5 in Silver City back on Feb. 25.
DEMING, NM
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville softball drops Thomspon

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor ALABASTER — Kenleigh Cahalan finally got a pitch to hit, and she made the Thompson Warriors pay here Tuesday night, driving the ball deep to left field and banging a homer off the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning to put Hewitt-Trussville up 5-1 as the Huskies cruised […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Hutch Post

Baseball: No. 1 beats HutchCC again

WACO, Texas – For the second-straight day, the Hutchinson Community College baseball team had No. 1 McLennan Community College on the ropes. For the second-straight day, the Highlanders exploded in the eighth inning and came back to defeat Hutchinson and sweep the three-game series. The Blue Dragons led by...
HUTCHINSON, KS
The Oak Ridger

ORHS softball season begins March 14

The Lady Wildcats softball team kicks off the 2022 season with a district matchup at Powell at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14. First-year ORHS Softball Head Coach Lisa Shipley is no stranger to softball in Oak Ridge. The 2000 ORHS grad starred as a catcher for the Lady Wildcats before going on to play college softball at Motlow State and Cleveland State community colleges. Shipley then returned to Oak Ridge as an assistant for longtime softball coach Nelson Glover and also coached for years with programs at the Robertsville and Jefferson middle schools and Girls Inc.
OAK RIDGE, TN
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

2K+
Followers
785
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy