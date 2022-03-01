Monday's Top Prep Spring Performers from softball, baseball, golf and lacrosse

The latest All-State Preps Football Showcase included all positions and included players from different states. Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, and even Canada were represented at the event. Athletes were tested (bench press, broad jump, 40-yard dash, and pro agility), put through individual positional drills, and competed during 1v1 sessions. The top players were chosen by the coaching staff and 247Sports. All players were sent video from the camp to help them learn and see what parts of their game that they need to work on.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO