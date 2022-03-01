ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Park Five member to police: 'You've got to treat people with respect'

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 1 day ago

When 14-year-old Kevin Richardson entered New York City’s Central Park on a spring evening in 1989, he had a child’s concerns.

“The thing that I was most scared of was breaking my curfew,” said Richardson. “I had no clue I was about to be incarcerated.”

But the eighth-grade student was arrested on his way home that night, and, with four other Black and Hispanic teens, faced a nightmarish journey through the criminal justice system.

The youths, known as the Central Park Five, spent day after day, year after year, in custody for a brutal crime they did not commit.

“These things, at one time I didn’t want to speak about it,” said Richardson, who was falsely accused of taking part in the beating and rape of a female jogger.

“But the world has to know about these instances that go on,” he said.

Richardson and a fellow member of the Central Park Five, Korey Wise, recounted their injustice Monday night in a sometimes-emotional appearance hosted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office to mark Black History Month.

“We told them we were innocent,” said Richardson, the youngest member of the Central Park Five.

“Of course we was rushed to judgment because of the way that we looked,” he said.

In introducing the speakers at the virtual event, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina noted the teens never came close to justice as they were pushed through police stations, courtrooms and detention facilities.

Instead, Coffina said, the youths “were manipulated and coerced into confessing to certain aspects of the crime, or implicating others in it.”

They recanted their confessions after being charged and insisted on their innocence — “even forgoing the chance to be paroled early if they simply had admitted to the crime,” Coffina continued.

But despite discrepancies between their accounts and no physical evidence tying them to the attack, the teens were convicted of various crimes.

The case’s outcome “was already signed and delivered pretty much,” said Richardson, who spent six years and eight months in juvenile detention.

After his arrest, Richardson said, his mother, a native of Virginia, “thought she was living in the Jim Crow era again … She felt that the KKK was coming to take her son and the others away.”

Instead, the Central Park Five were taken from their families by police.

Richardson said he was arrested as he was heading home from the park, where groups of youngsters had been assaulting and robbing people that night.

He had joined several people on a nearby street when police ordered them to freeze.

Richardson took off.

“Even if you’re innocent, when you see police, people tend to run. I followed suit,” explained Richardson. He said he was knocked unconscious by a pursuing officer and awoke to find himself in handcuffs, “not knowing what just happened to me.”

Wise said he was interrogated the next day when he went to a police station in an effort to clear another suspect’s name.

“I went down there to protect my dude,” said Wise, who served the longest sentence — almost 14 years in adult state prison — because he was 16 at the time of the crime.

Detectives interrogated the teens “for hours on end,” recounted Nigel Quiroz of t he Innocence Project, a legal services nonprofit that worked to clear the names of Richardson, Wise, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Raymond Santana.

“They were told, ‘If you said this, then you can go home,’ ” Quiroz said. “These are all techniques that are used to kind of get these false confessions or admissions, and those occur in about one-third of wrongful convictions that we see at the Innocence Project.”

“They played this good-cop, bad-cop routine that they do so masterfully,” Richardson of questioned that extended over three days.

“They have a way to put a little pressure on you, and that was from physically, mentally and everything,” he said.

Responding to a question from Coffina, Richardson said he had not known of his right to have an attorney, even though that would have been told to him during a reading of his Miranda rights.

“For me, I didn’t even know who ‘Miranda’ was,” he continued. “When they read Miranda rights, I thought it was a girl I went to school with.”

“We were so young and naïve,” he said.

The teens emerged from the police station to find a media storm breaking over them.

“We were totally in shock,” said Richardson, who asserted false accounts spread by law enforcement and the media “brainwashed the public.”

Courtroom drawings from the teens’ hearings depicted them as resembling baboons and gorillas, he claimed.

The public outcry was fueled in part by Donald Trump, then a celebrity developer in Manhattan. Trump took out a newspaper ad calling for restoration of the death penalty after the Central Park attack, Quiroz noted.

Coffina said the teens in part were victims of circumstance, suggesting police felt “enormous pressure” to solve a highly publicized attack at a time of rising crime.

“Society — the media and the public — convicted these young men every bit as much as the criminal justice system did, and they didn’t even wait for the trial. Everyone wanted a scapegoat,” the prosecutor said.

But the Central Park Five also were victims of a system that devalued them, Coffina observed.

“These five young men were treated as expendable, and that is the true horror of the case against them,” he said. “No one really considered, or cared, whether they were innocent.”

The five sued successfully to have their convictions vacated after a New York man, Matias Reyes, confessed to the Central Park attack in 2001.

Reyes, who has convictions for rape, robbery and murder, told investigators he had acted alone in attacking the jogger.

A new investigation matched Reyes’ DNA to DNA evidence recovered at the crime scene in April 1989. Reyes also provided information that could only be known to the attacker, according to a 2003 civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of the men and their parents.

The suit asserted police and prosecutors had ignored Reyes in the jogger investigation, even though he was a suspect in a sexual assault that had occurred in Central Park two days earlier.

Instead, the suit said, the teens were targeted despite confessions that differed on key issues — such as who started the attack, who struck the woman and who raped the victim.

For instance, it noted, “Richardson allegedly said the jogger's bra was ripped off, when in fact it was still on her when she was found.”

None of the teens accurately described where the attack occurred and, although the jogger bled heavily, no blood evidence implicated the youths, the lawsuit noted.

The victim, who was found unconscious in a wooded area about 40 feet from her jogging path, had no memory of the incident.

In his remarks Monday, Wise noted Reyes had sought him out when the two men were at the same prison.

"You're still here. You're still maintaining your innocence," Reyes said, according to Wise.

Wise said the brief conversation seemed unimportant at the time, as he did not know Reyes and the man had not yet confessed to attacking the jogger.

He now sees more meaning to it.

“I took that as he told me he was sorry,” Wise said of Reyes.

The civil rights suit also noted a police commission, formed to review the case in 2002, found no misconduct by police officers — and concluded the Central Park Five were guilty of the attack on the jogger.

The suit was settled with payments of some $45 million by New York City and New York State.

“That doesn’t take away what we went through,” Richardson said of the settlement. “We had to take this and continue with our lives.”

Richardson, who travels the country speaking to students and others about his experience, urged people facing challenges to stay resilient.

"Keep pushing forward,” he said.

“Try to maintain that smile on your face,” said Wise, who blinked back tears during some of his remarks. “Enjoy your life.”

Richardson also offered a message to the men and women who had never apologized for their damage to the teens’ lives.

“You tried to destroy us, you tried to dehumanize us,” he said. “But we’re still here.”

Richardson also spoke to law enforcement personnel watching his presentation, urging them “to change the whole dynamic.”

"Just be real because we're scarred, man, for what we've been through … If you're going to come and serve, you have to serve and be respectful," he went on.

"What we've been through was uncalled for and we must change that."

Coffina also focused on the “awesome responsibility we have in law enforcement to serve justice.

“It is not to make arrests; it is not to clear cases. It is to do everything we can to ensure that justice is done in every case.”

The prosecutor planned the presentation after viewing a Netflix film about the Central Park Five, “When They See Us,” as well as a Ken Burns documentary over the case.

He said Richardson and Wise “represent a cautionary tale, not about themselves, but about us.

“We need to hear their story to remind ourselves never to rush to judgment,” Coffina said.

Richardson suggested that goal hasn’t been reached yet in America’s justice system.

“I’m optimistic but I'm also a realist and we have a long way to go,” he said. “The struggle continues and we have to fight on for our greater good.”

