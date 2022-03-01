ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back for 2022: Gregorio Petit returns for a second season to manager Corpus Christi Hooks

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 1 day ago
Gregorio Petit will return as the manager of the Corpus Christi Hooks for the 2022 season, and will be joined by a new field staff, the Houston Astros announced Tuesday.

Thomas Whitsett was named the team's pitching coach, and Aaron Westlake will serve as hitting coach. Other appointments were Dylan Mazzo (development coach), Takeaki Ando (athletic trainer) and Mike Hoffman (strength coach).

Minor league spring camp began Monday at the Astros’ training complex in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Hooks will play an exhibition game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on April 6, and the season will open on April 8 at Whataburger Field against the San Antonio Missions.

Petit, 37, made his managerial and professional coaching debut with the Hooks in 2021. The former MLB infielder presided over a roster which featured 66 players over 126 transactions. Corpus Christi promoted 13 to Triple-A Sugar Land, including eight from the pitching staff. Petit is the eighth manager in the 17-season tenure of the club.

“Gregorio was the spark we needed with everyone back at the ballpark last year,” Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. “His work ethic and experience in the game was apparent from day one. We are thrilled to welcome Gregorio back to Corpus Christi.”

Whitsett's assignment as pitching coach will be his second in the Astros system as he also coached at Advanced-A Fayetteville in 2019. He is also a former high school baseball coach in California. Westlake comes to the Hooks after spending most of the summer of 2021 as a development coach in the Florida Complex League.

Hooks:Take me out to the ballgame: Hooks announce 2022 promotion calendar

Sports
